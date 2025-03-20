Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE Plus key features and prices tipped online - All details

Forthcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE Plus key details including design, specifications, and pricing revealed ahead of launch. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 20 2025, 13:48 IST








Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE Plus prices and key features have been tipped online ahead of the launch. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest tablet models, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus. The detailed press renders and specifications have been leaked online before their official launch. These tablets will succeed the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus, and the latest models come with a few key updates, including a larger display and improved specs.

According to reliable tipster Roland Quandt (via WinFuture), who shared the information via WinFuture, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series will consist of two models: the standard Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the larger Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus. Unlike the previous generation, Samsung has made significant changes to the larger model, which now competes more closely with the iPad Air.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will feature a 13.1-inch display, an upgrade from the 12.4-inch screen found on the Tab S9 FE Plus. Meanwhile, the standard Tab Galaxy S10 FE will retain its 10.9-inch display with a 2304 x 1440 resolution. Although the exact panel type has not been confirmed, it's expected that both models will feature IPS LCD screens rather than OLED, as they fall under the mid-range category. Both models will also support the S Pen, a useful addition for productivity and creativity.

In terms of performance, the devices will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1580 chipset, the same one used in the Galaxy A56. They will come with options for 128GB or 256GB of storage, with expandable storage available via a microSD card slot. On the battery front, the Tab S10 FE will have an 8,000 mAh battery, while the Tab S10 FE Plus will be equipped with a 10,090 mAh battery. Both models will support 45W fast charging via USB-C, which is similar to the charging speed found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

One notable change in the Tab S10 FE Plus compared to its predecessor is the removal of the ultra-wide rear camera. The rear camera setup is now a 13MP camera, while the front camera remains a 12MP unit, a configuration that is identical on both models.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus: Pricing (Expected)

According to the leaks, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is expected to start at 579 Euros (approximately Rs. 54,420) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will be priced at 749 Euros (approximately Rs. 70,410) for the 8GB + 128GB model.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 13:48 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets