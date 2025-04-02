Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series launch date tipped online: Know when and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series launch date tipped online: Know when and what to expect

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2025, 09:23 IST
Icon
Tablets to fit Rs. 25,000 Budget: Check Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, Xiaomi Pad 5 to Lenovo Tab P12 and more
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series
1/6 Tablets to fit Rs. 25,000 Budget: The old year's gone and the new year hasn't quite sunk in yet so the time is just right to upgrade your tech wardrobe to be prepared for whatever 2024 will throw at you. What's more the year-end sales have continued into the new year in some cases so if you were looking for a budget purchase then look no further.  Check the "best tablets under Rs. 25,000" list and pick the best option for gifting or personal use. Check the Best Tablets under Rs. 25,000: (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: This tab is equipped with a multi- layered Samsung Knox security platform and features a 10.4-inch TFT display with up to 60 Hz refresh rate. Its powered by an Octa- Core processor and is backed by a 7040mAh battery which gives a video playback time of up to 13 hours. Sporting an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, it features Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound for best sound quality. (Samsung)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: Powered by an Octa- Core processor coupled with 8GB Ram, this tablet features an 11.0-inch LCD display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate. It sports an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front camera. Backed by a 7040mAh battery with a 15W power adapter, this tablet runs on Android 13 and it has PC level multitasking which enables users to work on up to three apps in split- screen mode simultaneously. (Samsung)
image caption
4/6 Lenovo Tab P11: Featuring an 11.5-inch IPS display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness, this tablet is backed with a 7700 mAh battery which gives 10 hours of video playback time and 20W fast charging support. It is powered byMediaTek Helio G99 Octa-Core processor paired with 6GB RAM and  128GB internal storage.It also features 4 speakers with Dolby Audio for a great sound experience. (Lenovo)
image caption
5/6 Lenovo Tab P12: It sports a 12.7-inch LCD with a 3K resolution display. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, it comes with a 8GB main camera with RGB sensor and a 13MP front ultra-wide camera. Backed with a 10200 mAh battery with 30W quick charging support, it features WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 version for superior connectivity. (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 Xiaomi Pad 5: It features a 10.9-inch display WQHD + IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 650 nits peak brightness. The tablet features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP camera at the front and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-Core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a massive 8720 mAh battery and is supported by 22.5W fast charging. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series
icon View all Images
According to a retailer listing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series could launch on 3 April. (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series has been the subject of various leaks and speculations over recent weeks. While Samsung has not confirmed the launch date, a new leak points to a possible release on April 3rd. This information comes from a South Korean retailer who listed the upcoming tablets in their product catalogue. According to SamMobile's report, the listing suggests that the tablets will make their debut in just a few days.

Samsung has yet to officially announce the launch, leading to speculation that the event might be a soft launch. According to a report by SamMobile, it is also possible that the April 3rd date is specific to South Korea, with other regions seeing different availability timelines. With the date fast approaching, it won't be long before the official confirmation arrives.

You may be interested in

8% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A36
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹35,999Original price:₹38,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A56 256GB
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹47,999Original price:₹52,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • Icyblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹80,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Buy now

Also read: OnePlus 13T officially confirmed for launch in April: Check expected features, price and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, FE Plus: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

Leaks have revealed some of the key features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series. The base model, Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet, is expected to feature a 10.9-inch WUXGA+IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the larger Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ may offer a 13.1-inch WQXGA+ display, also with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Both devices could run on the Exynos 1580 chipset, providing solid performance for daily tasks.

Also read: iOS 19 update rumours: Apple may drop support for several older iPhones and iPads - Details

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is rumoured to include an 8,000mAh battery, while the S10 FE+ might pack a larger 10,090mAh battery. Both models are expected to support 45W fast charging. Cameras on the tablets may include a 13MP main sensor with autofocus and LED flash, and a 12MP front-facing camera with a 120-degree field of view. The tablets will likely offer up to 256GB of expandable storage, Dolby Atmos audio, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, S Pen support, and the Google Circle-To-Search AI feature.

Also read: Vivo X200s official colour variants and design tipped online: Here's what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, FE Plus: Pricing (Leaked)

Pricing details have also surfaced online, with an Austrian retailer listing the Galaxy Tab S10 FE starting at €679.95 (roughly Rs. 62,900) for the 128GB model and €779.95 (roughly Rs. 72,200) for the 256GB version. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ could be priced at €749.95 (around Rs. 69,400) for the base model, with the 256GB variant available for €849.95 (approximately Rs. 78,600).

The launch of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series could be an important event for Samsung, as it follows the previous launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, which was introduced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 46,999 in India for the FE and FE+ models, respectively.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 09:23 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series launch date tipped online: Know when and what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Games

Top 5 must-play games launching in April 2025 for PS5, Xbox, and PC you can't miss
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo teases new mouse-style feature for Switch 2 ahead of major reveal event tomorrow
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 might not arrive anytime soon, says Take-Two Interactive boss
Nintendo Today app

Nintendo launches new Android app to keep users updated on Switch 2 and more
Nintendo Direct March 2025

New games, features, and surprises: Everything Nintendo revealed at March 2025 Direct event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets