Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series launch date tipped online: Know when and what to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series has been the subject of various leaks and speculations over recent weeks. While Samsung has not confirmed the launch date, a new leak points to a possible release on April 3rd. This information comes from a South Korean retailer who listed the upcoming tablets in their product catalogue. According to SamMobile's report, the listing suggests that the tablets will make their debut in just a few days.

Samsung has yet to officially announce the launch, leading to speculation that the event might be a soft launch. According to a report by SamMobile, it is also possible that the April 3rd date is specific to South Korea, with other regions seeing different availability timelines. With the date fast approaching, it won't be long before the official confirmation arrives.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, FE Plus: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

Leaks have revealed some of the key features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series. The base model, Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet, is expected to feature a 10.9-inch WUXGA+IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the larger Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ may offer a 13.1-inch WQXGA+ display, also with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Both devices could run on the Exynos 1580 chipset, providing solid performance for daily tasks.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is rumoured to include an 8,000mAh battery, while the S10 FE+ might pack a larger 10,090mAh battery. Both models are expected to support 45W fast charging. Cameras on the tablets may include a 13MP main sensor with autofocus and LED flash, and a 12MP front-facing camera with a 120-degree field of view. The tablets will likely offer up to 256GB of expandable storage, Dolby Atmos audio, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, S Pen support, and the Google Circle-To-Search AI feature.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, FE Plus: Pricing (Leaked)

Pricing details have also surfaced online, with an Austrian retailer listing the Galaxy Tab S10 FE starting at €679.95 (roughly Rs. 62,900) for the 128GB model and €779.95 (roughly Rs. 72,200) for the 256GB version. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ could be priced at €749.95 (around Rs. 69,400) for the base model, with the 256GB variant available for €849.95 (approximately Rs. 78,600).

The launch of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series could be an important event for Samsung, as it follows the previous launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, which was introduced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 46,999 in India for the FE and FE+ models, respectively.