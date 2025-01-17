Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series to feature Exynos 1580 chipset, launch details expected soon

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is generating buzz, with leaks revealing the use of a powerful Exynos 1580 chipset. Here's what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
Jan 17 2025, 19:24 IST
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is expected to feature the new Exynos 1580 chipset. (Samsung)

Samsung is gearing up to expand its tablet lineup with new devices expected later this year. While the company focuses on the upcoming Galaxy S series, set to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, reports indicate that additional tablets are in development, with leaks shedding light on their key features.

Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro: Specs and Features (Expected)

According to a report from Android Authority, the upcoming Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (SM7635) chipset. This tablet is expected to come in both Wi-Fi and cellular variants. The non-pro version of the Galaxy Tab Active 5, launched last year, used an Exynos 1380 SoC with configurations offering up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Leak

Samsung is also reportedly working on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series, which will include the standard and Plus versions. These tablets are expected to feature Samsung's Exynos 1580 chipset, a 4nm processor that was introduced in October 2024 as a successor to the Exynos 1480. This chip is also speculated to power the upcoming Galaxy A56 5G.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+: Release Date (Expected)

Both the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are expected to be available in Wi-Fi and cellular variants, offering users more flexibility. These models are anticipated to succeed the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which launched in October 2023. However, the exact release date for the S10 FE series is still unknown. Samsung has not adhered strictly to an annual release schedule for its standard tablet models, with the Galaxy Tab S9 series debuting in July 2023 and a potential successor planned for September 2024.

While there's no official confirmation on the tablets' release timeline, Samsung's continuous innovation in its tablet lineup indicates that more details could emerge soon.

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 19:24 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets