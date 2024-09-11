Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series display, camera, and battery specs leaked ahead of October launch

Ahead of its expected launch in October, details about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series have surfaced online. According to leaked information, the series could feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with an anti-reflective coating, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra that debuted in January. Images of the tablets have also emerged, revealing their design, including a notch on the top-end model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

Reports from Android Headlines provide a closer look at the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is rumoured to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra might come with 16GB of RAM and a storage capacity of up to 1TB. This aligns with the specifications of the previous generation, continuing Samsung's trend of high-performance tablets.

The leaks also indicate different camera setups for the models. The Galaxy Tab S10+ could come with a 12MP front camera, while the Ultra model is likely to feature dual 12MP front cameras, positioned within a notch at the top of the display. For the rear, both models might include a dual camera system, with a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Display specifications are another focal point of the leak. The Galaxy Tab S10+ is tipped to have a 12.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the Ultra variant may feature a larger 14.6-inch display of the same type. Both displays are expected to have an anti-reflective coating, a feature also present in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, achieved through a nano-scale layering process. The series is also rumoured to incorporate an Armor Aluminum frame and carry an IP68 rating.

Battery capacity for the tablets appears robust, with the Galaxy Tab S10+ expected to house a 10,090mAh battery, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra possibly featuring an 11,200mAh battery. As the official release approaches, these leaked details provide a glimpse of what Samsung's latest tablet series may offer.