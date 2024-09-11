 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series display, camera, and battery specs leaked ahead of October launch | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series display, camera, and battery specs leaked ahead of October launch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series details have leaked online, revealing its design, specifications, and key features ahead of the anticipated October launch.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 11 2024, 15:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series
Images and specs of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series have leaked online ahead of October's launch. (Samsung)

Ahead of its expected launch in October, details about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series have surfaced online. According to leaked information, the series could feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with an anti-reflective coating, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra that debuted in January. Images of the tablets have also emerged, revealing their design, including a notch on the top-end model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

Reports from Android Headlines provide a closer look at the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is rumoured to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra might come with 16GB of RAM and a storage capacity of up to 1TB. This aligns with the specifications of the previous generation, continuing Samsung's trend of high-performance tablets.

You may be interested in

28% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB
  • Silver
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹14,499₹19,999
Buy now
34% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹21,398₹32,198
Buy now
28% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
  • Silver
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹14,499₹19,999
Buy now
23% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • Silver
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹11,499₹14,999
Buy now

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The leaks also indicate different camera setups for the models. The Galaxy Tab S10+ could come with a 12MP front camera, while the Ultra model is likely to feature dual 12MP front cameras, positioned within a notch at the top of the display. For the rear, both models might include a dual camera system, with a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Also read: iPhone 16 series to get Apple Intelligence features next month- All details

Display specifications are another focal point of the leak. The Galaxy Tab S10+ is tipped to have a 12.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the Ultra variant may feature a larger 14.6-inch display of the same type. Both displays are expected to have an anti-reflective coating, a feature also present in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, achieved through a nano-scale layering process. The series is also rumoured to incorporate an Armor Aluminum frame and carry an IP68 rating.

Also read: This Android smartphone may get iPhone 16-like “Camera Control” button- All details

Battery capacity for the tablets appears robust, with the Galaxy Tab S10+ expected to house a 10,090mAh battery, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra possibly featuring an 11,200mAh battery. As the official release approaches, these leaked details provide a glimpse of what Samsung's latest tablet series may offer.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 15:51 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not iphone 15 pro, iphone 13 and other products discontinued after apple event 2024 iphone 15 gets a big price cut in india after iphone 16 launch, it now costs… iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? iphone 16 pro likely to sell out quickly once pre-orders open: order fast if you want yours at launch iphone 16 vs iphone 15: 4 reasons why you should not upgrade to new-generation iphone 16, iphone 16 pro price and storage variants in india announced- all details apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more iphone 16 pro and iphone 16 pro max launched in india with big price drop compared to iphone 15 pro – details here motorola and vivo smartphone users report green line issue: here’s what we know
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series display, camera, and battery specs leaked ahead of October launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is almost here – Release date, gameplay, and more
GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details

GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details
ps5 pro

Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon
Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests

Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Itel P40 Plus: The Itel smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 12nm Unisoc T606 Tiger Series Octa-core processor. It is backed with a massive 7000 mAh battery and has a 13MP AI rear camera and 8MP front camera. The Itel P40 Plus originally retails for Rs.9654, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.8499, giving you a discount of 12 percent. 

From Lava Agni 2 to Itel A60s, check top smartphone deals on Amazon
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets