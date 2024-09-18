Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series pre-booking starts in India ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series has become the talk of the town via leaks and rumours. Now, the company finally confirms that the new generation S-series tablets will be launching soon as it has commenced the pre-booking. The new series is expected to include a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and a Galaxy Tab S10+ which will be launched as premium Android tablets or as Samsung says “ Flagship Galaxy Tablets.” Know more about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series pre-reservation and launch speculations.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series display, camera, and battery specs leaked ahead of October launch
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series pre-reservation booking
Samsung has yet to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series officially, however, it has started a blind pre-reservation without revealing how many products are included in the series and their specifications. Samsung India reported that interested buyers can pre-reserve the upcoming flagship Galaxy tablets at just Rs.1000 before the official launch and they can get the benefit of Rs.3499. Note that the token money is also refundable if the buyers change their minds after the launch.
Also read: Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra design and colour option leaked ahead of launch
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series pre-reservation period has already started from September 17 and the window will stay open till September 25. On the display image, Samsung also showcased that the tablet would support the S-pen. However, it is speculated that the S-pen would only be available for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Apart from Rs.3499 off, Samsung may also provide a 45W travel charger for free if buyers pre-reserve the Galaxy Tab S10 series.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, ending Qualcomm's exclusive role: Report
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series launch date and specs
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to launch either on September 25 when the pre-reservation window ends, or the next day which is September 26. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy Tab S10+ may feature a 12.4-inch display, whereas, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra may feature a 14.6-inch display. Additionally, the flagship tablets are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset for effective performance. Samsung Said that the tablets would include “ intelligent performance optimization, enhanced creative tools, and adaptive features that take productivity and creativity to new heights.”
