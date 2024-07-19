Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, ending Qualcomm’s exclusive role: Report

Samsung has not yet confirmed the release date for its Galaxy Tab S10 series, but recent reports suggest that the tablets will be powered exclusively by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. Traditionally, Samsung has relied on Qualcomm's flagship processors for its devices, but it appears the company might be shifting its strategy by incorporating MediaTek's latest technology.

New Processor for Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

According to details from tipster Ice Universe, Samsung plans to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ across the Galaxy Tab S10 series. The Dimensity 9300+ is an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.4GHz, surpassing the 3.25GHz limit of its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300. The new chip features a core configuration of 1 prime core, 3 performance cores, and 4 efficiency cores, differing from the Dimensity 9300's 4+4 setup. This design aims to enhance processing speeds and performance.

The Dimensity 9300+ is manufactured using TSMC's 3rd generation 4nm process node, which contributes to its performance and efficiency. Its specifications and performance metrics are comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. In benchmark tests, the Dimensity 9300+ has achieved a score close to 2,300,000 on AnTuTu, outperforming the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Impact on Samsung's Strategy and Market Position

MediaTek has integrated its 2nd-generation thermal management technology into the Dimensity 9300+, which helps with heat dissipation. The chip is already utilised in several devices, including the Vivo X100S and the iQOO Pad 2 Pro.

The potential switch to MediaTek's chipsets might offer cost benefits for Samsung and, by extension, for consumers. Samsung has yet to officially announce the Galaxy Tab S10 series, and there are speculations that the company might not include a “base” model in this series. This rumour adds to the intrigue surrounding the Ice Universe's claim.

Historically, Samsung has avoided using MediaTek's chipsets, with experts suggesting that the company aimed to maintain its premium product positioning. Despite MediaTek's advancements in performance and efficiency, its chipsets have largely been associated with budget and mid-range devices.

Possible Reasons for the Shift

Samsung's choice to use MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ could be driven by the need to manage rising costs and diversify its supply chain. While Samsung could have continued using its Exynos processors, which have struggled to compete with Qualcomm's flagship offerings, the Dimensity 9300+ might offer a viable alternative. MediaTek has officially announced the Dimensity 9300+, which supports LPDDR5T/LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 + MCQ storage, and features a 12-core GPU capable of 4K gaming with hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The chipset also supports Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.4, further enhancing its capabilities.