Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Tab S10 Plus launched in India with new AI features, faster chipset, and more

Samsung's flagship Galaxy tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10, have launched in India. Here's everything you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 27 2024, 11:17 IST
Samsung Tab S10 Series
Samsung Galaxy S10 series comes in two shades: Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver. (Samsung)

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Tab S10 series, introducing the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+. These are 14.6-inch and 12.4-inch tablets, respectively, and feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. Samsung is also promising a significant performance boost compared to the last generation models, with an 18% increase in CPU performance, 14% better NPU performance, and a 28% improvement in GPU power.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Price in India and Availability

For the non-cellular versions, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will retail for 1,08,999 for the 256GB+12GB variant, and 1,19,999 for the 512GB+12GB model. The Galaxy Tab S10+, on the other hand, will cost 90,999 for the 256GB+12GB model. For the cellular models with 5G connectivity, the Tab S10 Ultra will cost 1,22,999 and 1,33,999, while the Galaxy Tab S10+ will be priced at 1,04,999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Both tablets will be available in two colourways: Moonstone Grey and Platinum Silver. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ will be available in India from 27th September.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10+ are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM. Both tablets come with Android 14 OS, topped with Samsung's Galaxy AI enhancements. In terms of battery, the Tab S10 Ultra packs a 12,000mAh unit, while the S10+ houses a 10,090mAh unit.

For the displays, the Tab S10 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, while the Tab S10+ has a 12.4-inch panel. Both have a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and come with Samsung's anti-reflective coating. Additionally, both tablets include the S Pen, which operates using Bluetooth Low Energy.

For the cameras, both devices feature a 13MP main wide camera and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. However, on the front, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra gets a dual 12MP camera setup, while the Galaxy Tab S10 has a single 12MP setup.

Additionally, the tablets come with IP68 dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. And for creatives, the tablets pack  the Sketch to Image tool, and AI features like Circle to Search function to let users search or translate text, images, or videos without leaving their current app, even identifying solutions for maths and physics problems. The device also has AI assistants like Bixby and Google's Gemini, accessible via the S Pen's Air Command or the Book Cover Keyboard.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 11:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets