Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and 3 more devices to launch- All details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is scheduled for July 10, 2024. Know what is expected to be announced in the space of smartphones, Galaxy AI, smartwatches, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 03 2024, 16:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is just 7 days away, know what’s coming. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024:  It's the time of year when Samsung introduces new foldable smartphones, Galaxy Watch, and earbuds. Since the Galaxy Unpacked event is just 7 days away, anticipation about what is going to be announced is growing with each passing day. Over the past few months, we have been hearing several rumours about the expected device launch along with announcements related to Galaxy AI. Therefore, know more about the Galaxy Unpacked event and its expected announcements. 

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 date and time

The Galaxy Unpacked event takes place twice a year, one when the company announces the S-series smartphone and the other when it launches a new generation of foldables. Since the January event was done, the next Unpacked event 2024 is taking place on July 10, 2024, in Paris. Samsung will be holding an in-person event which will also be live-streamed via Samsung.com and their YouTube channel. In India, the live stream will begin at 6:30 PM IST. Now, let's have a look at what is going to be announced in hardware and software.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What is expected

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will include announcements related to hardware, software, and AI. The event page also highlights a tagline, “next frontier of Galaxy AI.” Therefore, it is expected to announce the new generation of Galaxy AI with new features and advanced capabilities. Apart from Galaxy AI, there are several devices which are expected to be announced and the most anticipated ones are the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The foldable smartphones are expected to come with several upgrades in terms of design, features, and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 

Based on previous leaks and rumours, the upcoming Samsung foldables are expected to come with an increased aspect ratio for both inner and outer displays. Both, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to come with flat edges instead of curved edges. Samsung has also rumoured to include narrow bezels and slimmer hinges, to make the device lightweight. However, based on the leaked renders, the smartphone showcased a boxier design. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to support advanced processing and provide effective multitasking abilities. In terms of cameras, both devices are not expected to get major upgrades in comparison to their predecessors. However, the foldables are rumoured to get an upgraded battery size, hinting at an improved battery life. Alongside Samsung's new generation of foldables, the company is also expected to announce Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3. 

Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3

Samsung is also expected to announce the new generation of Galaxy Watch along with a new speculated “Ultra” Variant. The Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to be announced in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm, whereas the Watch Ultra may only come in one size of 47mm. The Watch 7 is rumoured to be powered with a 3nm Exynos chip along with upgraded storage of 32GB. The Watch 7 is expected to be backed by 300mAh and 425mAh battery respectively. On the other hand, the Watch Ultra may include a 590mAh battery. 

Apart from smartwatches, the Galaxy Buds 3 will also make its debut with upgraded features, Galaxy AI integration, controls, a new design, and more, the Bud 3 is expected to come with an inspired design based on the leaked images. Leaks suggest the buds are expected to provide high-quality sound at 24-bit/96kH, Bluetooth 5.4, improved ANC, health tracking features, and more. 

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked pre-order reservation deals

People booking the Samsung Galaxy Z series will get up to Rs.7000 of benefit. Whereas, if they book Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3, they can get up to Rs. 6499 benefits. However, to pre-reserve the device, you will have to pay Rs.1999 token money which is refundable. 

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 11:31 IST
