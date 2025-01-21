Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Where to watch live in India and what to expect from the Galaxy S25 series

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 live in India.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 21 2025, 20:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Where to watch live in India and what to expect from the Galaxy S25 series
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 starts at 11:30PM IST. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launches Tomorrow, January 22, 2025, and ahead of the launch, there is already much we know about the S25 series, including its potential specifications, expected pricing, and more. That said, more details will be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event tomorrow. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 live in India and what to expect from the S25 series.

How to Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 Live in India

You have multiple options to watch the event. You can tune into the official Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 Livestream on Samsung's YouTube channel at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time on January 22.

Alternatively, you can revisit this article at 11:30 PM to catch the livestream directly via the embedded video.

We'll also be providing detailed coverage of the event, including detailed analysis of the new features and devices announced. Stay tuned for all the updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: What to Expect

Three Mainline Models, And A ‘Slim':Samsung is expected to unveil three mainline models this year: the base Galaxy S25, the S25 Plus, and the S25 Ultra. However, there are also rumours about a potential Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, which could debut as a special edition model featuring a 6.4-inch display. Ahead of the launch, we already know a lot about these devices. Reports indicate that all four models will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, which competes directly with Apple's A18 Pro and MediaTek's Dimensity 9400.

Additionally, reports suggest that all models will come with 12GB of RAM as standard, while the S25 Ultra could potentially offer a 16GB RAM variant.

Camera Setup: The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Slim are expected to feature a triple-camera setup comprising wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. Meanwhile, the top-tier S25 Ultra is rumoured to include a quad-camera setup, similar to the S24 Ultra. This could consist of a 200MP primary wide camera, a 50MP 5x periscope lens, an ultra-wide shooter, and a secondary telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

Design: In terms of design, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are likely to retain the flat-sided, flat-display, and flat-back design language seen in last year's S24 series. The camera modules will continue to follow a minimalist approach, positioned on the top-left corner of the back panel.

The S25 Ultra, however, is expected to receive significant design changes. According to various leaks, including one by tipster Evan Blass, the device might feature rounded corners, making it more comfortable to hold during prolonged usage. This would be a departure from the sharp-cornered design of the S24 Ultra, which some users found uncomfortable. Despite this change, Samsung is likely to retain titanium as the base material for the S25 Ultra.

Also Read: Nothing Phone (3a) series launching soon: From release date to specifications, here's what we know so far

Pricing: Recent reports suggest the pricing for the S25 series could see a slight increase compared to last year. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to start at 1,35,000. However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt until Samsung officially announces the lineup during its launch event tomorrow.

First Published Date: 21 Jan, 20:00 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Where to watch live in India and what to expect from the Galaxy S25 series
