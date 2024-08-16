Samsung Galaxy users’ transition to Google Pixel phones ‘rare’: Here’s what company hopes from new Pixel phones

Google has recently expanded its Pixel lineup with the introduction of the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These new models include updated designs, new Tensor G4 processors, and advanced AI capabilities. Despite this expansion, Google Pixel phones do not rank among the top five global smartphone brands by market share, though they do have a dedicated user base. However, a Google executive has revealed that many Google Pixel users are not transitioning from Samsung devices.

“Very Few” Google Pixel Users Coming from Samsung

In an interview with Stratechery, Rick Osterloh, Google's Senior Vice President, stated that "very few" Pixel users come from Samsung devices. This statement is notable since Samsung holds the top position in the global smartphone market, making it a common assumption that many Pixel users might have previously owned Samsung Galaxy phones, 9to5Mac reported.

Sources of Pixel Users

Osterloh elaborated on the sources of Google Pixel users in a follow-up statement:

“They're coming from a large number of people, some of whom have left the market and also from Apple. Ultimately, our goal is to increase Android's share overall. Improving Android competitiveness, innovation, and solving user problems at all levels is my primary objective. We have faced challenges in the premium segment that we aim to address.”

Google Pixel's Growing Presence in Japan and the US

In Japan, Google Pixel phones have gained popularity due to difficulties faced by local brands. Kyocera, a local manufacturer, announced its exit from the consumer phone market just over a year ago. Similarly, Google's growth in the US has coincided with LG's departure from the smartphone industry.

iPhone Users Transitioning to Google Pixel

It is not surprising that some Pixel users are coming from iPhones. Google has actively targeted iPhone users through marketing campaigns and enticing trade-in offers.

Osterloh also acknowledged challenges in the premium segment, though he did not specify the issues. Historically, Google's phones have been criticised for subpar performance and connectivity issues compared to competitors. To address these concerns, Google has introduced a new modem and plans to switch chip manufacturers from Samsung to TSMC in 2025, potentially improving performance and battery life.

The interview also covered Google Pixel's broader goals. Osterloh mentioned that the company aims to "lead [in] AI innovation" and "increase Android's share in the premium segment," with Apple's iPhone being a significant competitor. He emphasised the importance of maintaining Google's brand integrity and innovation.