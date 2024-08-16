 Samsung Galaxy users’ transition to Google Pixel phones ‘rare’: Here’s what company hopes from new Pixel phones | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy users’ transition to Google Pixel phones ‘rare’: Here’s what company hopes from new Pixel phones

Google's Rick Osterloh reveals that very few Pixel users switch from Samsung devices. Instead, Pixel owners mainly come from other sources, including Apple and market exits.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 16 2024, 15:20 IST
Google Pixel 9 series launched in India: Here are 5 new AI features to try
Samsung Galaxy users’ transition to Google Pixel phones ‘rare’
1/5 Gemini Live: Google launched a new AI-powered mobile assistance for Android devices. This new conversational assistant works on voice prompts and it can make human-like conversations with users. Additionally, Gemini Live is integrated with several Google apps so users can prompt Gemini to conduct complex tasks such as setting a reminder or extracting information from Gmail, photos or videos.  (Google)
Samsung Galaxy users’ transition to Google Pixel phones ‘rare’
2/5 Pixel Studio: This is a new AI-powered app currently available on the Pixel 9 series smartphones. It is an image generator tool powered by Tensor G4 and Imagen 3 text-to-image model enabling users to make style changes on an image or create, personal stickers, invitation cards, and more using prompts.  (Google)
Samsung Galaxy users’ transition to Google Pixel phones ‘rare’
3/5 Pixel Screenshots: It is again a new Pixel 9 series app that enables users to save, organize and recall certain information from images. Users can extract information from screenshots such as addresses, browsed shopping items, and much more. Users just have to type a prompt on the search tab and the feature will provide you with relevant information and images.  (Google)
Samsung Galaxy users’ transition to Google Pixel phones ‘rare’
4/5 Custom weather reports: Google has redesigned the Weather app for Pixel 9 users and now it comes with some new AI features. The app leverages Gemini Nano to generate customised weather reports to provide users with detailed information about the entire day based on user requirements. (Google)
Samsung Galaxy users’ transition to Google Pixel phones ‘rare’
5/5 Call notes: The next interesting feature which generation transcription of the entire call. It is an AI-powered on-device feature which makes sure users maintain their privacy while being on call. Google said, “If you need information like an appointment time, an important address or a phone number to call back, turn on Call Notes and all the details and transcript will be available in the call log." (Google)
Samsung Galaxy users’ transition to Google Pixel phones ‘rare’
Google Pixel Chief reveals that few Pixel users switch from Samsung devices, despite new models. (Google)

Google has recently expanded its Pixel lineup with the introduction of the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These new models include updated designs, new Tensor G4 processors, and advanced AI capabilities. Despite this expansion, Google Pixel phones do not rank among the top five global smartphone brands by market share, though they do have a dedicated user base. However, a Google executive has revealed that many Google Pixel users are not transitioning from Samsung devices.

“Very Few” Google Pixel Users Coming from Samsung

In an interview with Stratechery, Rick Osterloh, Google's Senior Vice President, stated that "very few" Pixel users come from Samsung devices. This statement is notable since Samsung holds the top position in the global smartphone market, making it a common assumption that many Pixel users might have previously owned Samsung Galaxy phones, 9to5Mac reported

More about Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9
  • Peony
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹79,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Sources of Pixel Users

Osterloh elaborated on the sources of Google Pixel users in a follow-up statement:

“They're coming from a large number of people, some of whom have left the market and also from Apple. Ultimately, our goal is to increase Android's share overall. Improving Android competitiveness, innovation, and solving user problems at all levels is my primary objective. We have faced challenges in the premium segment that we aim to address.”

Google Pixel's Growing Presence in Japan and the US

In Japan, Google Pixel phones have gained popularity due to difficulties faced by local brands. Kyocera, a local manufacturer, announced its exit from the consumer phone market just over a year ago. Similarly, Google's growth in the US has coincided with LG's departure from the smartphone industry.

iPhone Users Transitioning to Google Pixel

It is not surprising that some Pixel users are coming from iPhones. Google has actively targeted iPhone users through marketing campaigns and enticing trade-in offers.

Osterloh also acknowledged challenges in the premium segment, though he did not specify the issues. Historically, Google's phones have been criticised for subpar performance and connectivity issues compared to competitors. To address these concerns, Google has introduced a new modem and plans to switch chip manufacturers from Samsung to TSMC in 2025, potentially improving performance and battery life.

The interview also covered Google Pixel's broader goals. Osterloh mentioned that the company aims to "lead [in] AI innovation" and "increase Android's share in the premium segment," with Apple's iPhone being a significant competitor. He emphasised the importance of maintaining Google's brand integrity and innovation.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 15:20 IST
