Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are set to OUTSHINE Galaxy S23 Ultra: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are expected to be launched in the second half of 2023 with a power boost.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 31 2023, 21:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Look: Bigger, stronger, smarter than ever
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
1/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings back the folding phablet form factor but with a revised aspect ratio. The displays are now shorter but wider. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The biggest addition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the Taskbar feature. Just like a Windows PC, it stays at the bottom and offers quick access to pinned apps as well as apps from the library. You can even do multitasking with the apps via the Taskbar. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes use of Armor Aluminium for the frame and hinge. The front and back get protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. Moreover, Samsung has baked IPX8 water resistance on this one, which means it can survive light rains, sweat and moisture easily. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a 6.2-inch Cover Display with a variable refresh rate of 48Hz-120Hz. Due to the wider aspect ratio, it is now easier to text, read content, and run apps on the Cover Display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
5/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Main Display is wider too but still measures 7.6-inches. The Dynamic AMOLED panel has a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz, with peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. The Under Display Camera is better this time, masking the selfie camera nicely. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Lastly, the cameras on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 get upgrades too. The main camera is now a 50MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a new 10MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. The Cover Selfie camera is a 10MP sensor while the inner video call camera is a 4MP sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 have surfaced on Geekbench. (HT Tech)

After the launch of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series recently, the company is working on the next big launch of the year – Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Though the launch is still around 5-6 months away, Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones have recently popped up on an online benchmark. Surprisingly, the benchmarking has revealed that it matches the level of performance of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to the benchmark, it has been confirmed that both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (SM-F946U) and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (SM-F731U) are equipped with the same chipset as the Galaxy S23 series, which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, SamMobile report. The report says that this chipset features a primary "super" core with a higher frequency of 3.36GHz as opposed to 3.2GHz.

Based on initial performance tests, the report suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will outperform Samsung's current flagship phone, despite all of them using the same System on a Chipset. In single-core tests, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 achieved a score slightly above 2,000 points. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (SM-S918B) scores around 1500 points in the single-core tests.

Apart from this, the benchmark has also confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will pack 12GB of RAM, whereas the Z Flip 5 has 8GB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected launch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be unveiled by Samsung at the next Unpacked launch event. It may take place around August or September based on the previous pattern of foldable smartphone launches by Samsung. However, this has not been officially confirmed by Samsung.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 21:27 IST
