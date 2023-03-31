Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are set to OUTSHINE Galaxy S23 Ultra: Report

After the launch of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series recently, the company is working on the next big launch of the year – Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Though the launch is still around 5-6 months away, Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones have recently popped up on an online benchmark. Surprisingly, the benchmarking has revealed that it matches the level of performance of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to the benchmark, it has been confirmed that both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (SM-F946U) and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (SM-F731U) are equipped with the same chipset as the Galaxy S23 series, which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, SamMobile report. The report says that this chipset features a primary "super" core with a higher frequency of 3.36GHz as opposed to 3.2GHz.

Based on initial performance tests, the report suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will outperform Samsung's current flagship phone, despite all of them using the same System on a Chipset. In single-core tests, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 achieved a score slightly above 2,000 points. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (SM-S918B) scores around 1500 points in the single-core tests.

Apart from this, the benchmark has also confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will pack 12GB of RAM, whereas the Z Flip 5 has 8GB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected launch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be unveiled by Samsung at the next Unpacked launch event. It may take place around August or September based on the previous pattern of foldable smartphone launches by Samsung. However, this has not been officially confirmed by Samsung.