Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 log 100,000 pre-bookings in just 28 hours

Samsung's latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, have garnered a record-breaking 100,000 pre-bookings in India within just 28 hours of availability.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 15:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 spark huge interest, surpass 100,000 pre-bookings in just 28 hours in India. (AP)

Samsung, the leading consumer electronics brand in India, has achieved an impressive milestone with its fifth-generation foldable devices. Within the first 28 hours of pre-booking availability, over 100,000 Indian consumers expressed strong interest in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

This remarkable figure represents a significant 1.7 times increase in pre-bookings compared to the previous generation (Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4). It underscores the growing enthusiasm of Indian consumers in the foldable category. Pre-bookings for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 opened on July 27, 2023, and the devices are set to go on sale starting August 18, 2023.

"The success of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 demonstrates the receptiveness of Indian consumers to new advancements. I'm confident that these devices will play a pivotal role in popularizing foldables and reinforcing our leadership in India," stated JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers a unique and stylish foldable experience in a compact, pocket-sized design, perfect for self-expression. With its outer screen now 3.78 times larger, it provides enhanced usability. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a productivity powerhouse with a large screen, delivering the most robust performance in the Galaxy Z series while being the thinnest and lightest Fold yet.

Both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 feature IPX8 support, aircraft-grade Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, applied to both the Flex Window and back cover. Additionally, these devices come equipped with an innovative integrated hinge module, featuring a dual rail structure to diffuse external impacts.

Price and Availability Details

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at Rs. 99999 (8/256 GB), while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available starting from Rs. 154999 (12/256 GB). Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will enjoy benefits worth Rs. 20,000, and those pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will receive benefits worth Rs. 23000. Pre-bookings are available across leading online and offline retail stores, as well as on Samsung.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 15:04 IST
