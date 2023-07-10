Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 dummy unit reveals a BIG reason to forget Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 4? Here is a big reason to wait for the upcoming Flip phone!

By: HT TECH
Jul 10 2023
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 26, which will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5. (HT Tech)

Ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, many of you must have come across some really tempting deals around the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Notably, the price of the previous year's smartphone model always drops before the arrival of the new one! The price drops can be very alluring and you are left wondering whether you should wait for this upcoming phone by Samsung or go for the discounted year-old model.

We believe that before you decide, it would be good if you take a peek at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 dummy unit images that are taking the internet by storm. Why? Because it has a big reason to skip the Galaxy Z Flip 4!

Tipster Abhishek Yadav took to his Twitter handle to share dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. And they are eye-ball grabbing. It is all about a bigger display, something that many users have missed very badly while using the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: The BIG upgrade

It has been revealed that the new Flip may feature a bigger 3.4-inch cover display instead of the much smaller 1.9-inch cover display that was on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Undoubtedly, the 1.9-cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been big enough to show message previews, offer basic control toggles, and act as a viewfinder for the main cameras for those who wish to use them for selfies, but a bigger display would definitely offer more features that you can enjoy.

This big display in itself is a big reason to forget about purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, there is more. Leaks have also suggested that the new phone may get the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset over Galaxy Z Flip 4's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That means performance too will be much better than before.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Similarities

Leaks suggest that some things will remain the same. A closer look at the dummy units hints that it may still have a gap while the smartphone will be folded. However, some previous leaks have suggested that the upcoming Flip phone may use a droplet-style hinge to avoid the gap.

Moreover, Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not get any upgrade in the form of camera pixels. The same 12MP primary camera sensor coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera is what you may get with the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Which is the better pick?

While a better chipset and bigger cover display definitely add some brownie points for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it still remains to be seen if it will justify the price.

However, it must be noted that several leaksters have already shared a glimpse of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and even Samsung has shared a teaser that almost confirmed some upgrades over its previous avatar. What exactly will be rolled out will be clear on July 26 during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 launch event.

10 Jul, 21:30 IST
