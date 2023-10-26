Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 named in Time's list of Best Inventions of 2023

Samsung, in July, launched the fifth generation of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flip. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 especially stands out for its compact design and amazing functionality and now, the smartphone has been named in the Best Inventions of 2023 list by Time Magazine. In fact, Samsung has earned this honour for the third straight year. Know what Time Magazine said about the smartphone and what new features it offers to its users.

Time Magazine on Galaxy Z Flip 5

In just a few months after the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the smartphone made it to the list of one of the Best Inventions of 2023. Time Magazine said, “Cell phones are addictive by design, but sometimes you just want to check an email without getting sucked into apps. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's key feature, its Flex Window, fixes that.” This milestone signifies the brand's efforts to bring new and innovative products and after three years of making it to the list also showcases the credibility this model has acquired. The new generation smartphone brings various new functionalities, cameras, and AI features that make it stand out.

Check out what the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has to offer to users and what makes it one of the best smartphones of the year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a larger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display which offers many functions without the user ever having to open the phone. The main 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display has a 120Hz refresh rate. The device features a new Flex Hinge for seamless closure, an Armor Aluminum frame, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Camera upgrades include AI enhancements and improved Nightography. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at a price of Rs. 99999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant in India.