Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset: Check out the detailed specs, features, and more

Samsung hosted the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in Paris and unveiled several products for the year. From new foldable smartphones to Samsung ecosystem products, the company showcased its new innovation with upgraded designs, features, and specifications. With leaks and rumours, we already have an idea about what Samsung may announce, however, with Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung has stunned people with its upgrades and new design. Additionally, the smartphone is more sleek and premium than ever. Know more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications and features

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a pocket-sized clamshell foldable smartphone which comes with the FlexWindow. Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 also comes with a dual rail hinge and straight flat edges to make the device lighter and stronger. The smartphone is also protected with Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for longer durability. It has also received the IP48 rating and it weighs only 187 grams, making the lightest Galaxy Z series flip phone.

In terms of viewing and usability, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. The main display offers a 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate and the cover screen offers a 60Hz refresh rate. The main showcase of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the FlexWindow which showcases Samsung Health updates, notifications, and customised widgets.

Performance, Battery, and camera

For performance and smooth multitasking, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset: paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, the smartphone will support all the newly announced Galaxy AI features, making the smartphone more advanced and powerful. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will also run on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and it is protected by Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Flip 6 will also offer seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip availability

​Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications Display Main Screen 6.7-inch FHD+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9) Cover Screen 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz Display 720 x 748 306 PPI Dimension & Weight Folded 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm Unfolded 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm Weight 187grams Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Memory & Storage 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage Battery 4,000mAh (typical) dual battery Charging Wired Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare Water Resistance IP48 OS Android 14 One UI 6.1.1 Network & Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card One Nano SIM and Multi eSIM Colors Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint

For longer battery life, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is backed by an upgraded battery of 4000mAh and supports 25W fast charging which users have to buy separately. The smartphone also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.

This year, Samsung has also focused on enhancing the photography experience for Flip users. Therefore, the company has announced more features to the FlexCam such as Auto Zoom which automatically detects people or subjects, and focuses on providing users with hands-free usage. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Wide-angle Camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera. On the main display, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 also features a 10MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be available in four colour options: Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint. Additionally, there are three exclusive colours: Crafted Black, White, and Peach for people who purchase the smartphone from the Samsung Website. The pre-order of the device will start today, July 10, with general availability starting on July 24.

