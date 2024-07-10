 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset: Check out the detailed specs, features, and more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset: Check out the detailed specs, features, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 finally launched alongside Galaxy Z Fold 6. The smartphone comes with several new features and upgrades, know what the new generation has in store for the users.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 10 2024, 18:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset: Check out the detailed specs, features, and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs, features, and more unveiled, check details. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)

Samsung hosted the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in Paris and unveiled several products for the year. From new foldable smartphones to Samsung ecosystem products, the company showcased its new innovation with upgraded designs, features, and specifications. With leaks and rumours, we already have an idea about what Samsung may announce, however, with Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung has stunned people with its upgrades and new design. Additionally, the smartphone is more sleek and premium than ever. Know more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: How to watch the launch event live stream and all details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications and features

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a pocket-sized clamshell foldable smartphone which comes with the FlexWindow. Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 also comes with a dual rail hinge and straight flat edges to make the device lighter and stronger. The smartphone is also protected with Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for longer durability. It has also received the IP48 rating and it weighs only 187 grams, making the lightest Galaxy Z series flip phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
In terms of viewing and usability, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. The main display offers a 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate and the cover screen offers a 60Hz refresh rate. The main showcase of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the FlexWindow which showcases Samsung Health updates, notifications, and customised widgets.

Performance, Battery, and camera

For performance and smooth multitasking, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset: paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, the smartphone will support all the newly announced Galaxy AI features, making the smartphone more advanced and powerful. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will also run on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and it is protected by Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Flip 6 will also offer seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

For longer battery life, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is backed by an upgraded battery of 4000mAh and supports 25W fast charging which users have to buy separately. The smartphone also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.

This year, Samsung has also focused on enhancing the photography experience for Flip users. Therefore, the company has announced more features to the FlexCam such as Auto Zoom which automatically detects people or subjects, and focuses on providing users with hands-free usage. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Wide-angle Camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera. On the main display, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 also features a 10MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be available in four colour options: Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint. Additionally, there are three exclusive colours: Crafted Black, White, and Peach for people who purchase the smartphone from the Samsung Website. The pre-order of the device will start today, July 10, with general availability starting on July 24.

​Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications
DisplayMain Screen

6.7-inch FHD+*

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)

Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9)

Cover Screen

3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz Display

720 x 748

306 PPI

Dimension & WeightFolded71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm
Unfolded71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm
Weight187grams
CameraFront Camera

10MP Selfie Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚

Rear Dual Camera

12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚

50MP Wide-angle Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚

ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Memory & Storage

12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage

12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage

Battery4,000mAh (typical) dual battery
Charging

Wired Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare

Water ResistanceIP48
OS

Android 14

One UI 6.1.1

Network & Connectivity5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
SensorsCapacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor
SecuritySamsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault
SIM CardOne Nano SIM and Multi eSIM
ColorsSilver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be available in four colour options: Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint. Additionally, there are three exclusive colours: Crafted Black, White, and Peach for people who purchase the smartphone from the Samsung Website. The pre-order of the device will start today, July 10, with general availability starting on July 24.

 

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 18:33 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

keep up with tech

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world's first 'immersive' phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

