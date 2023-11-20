Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Flip 7: Here is what Samsung has secured

Samsung has a tendency to start preparing for its projects in advance so that it can produce the desired results for its customers. Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 earlier in 2023 and is now gearing up to bring its next foldable line up in the market. While there is no official announcements about the launches, some documents suggest that Samsung will introduce its next series of Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 as it has made some progress on these foldables.

Next-Generation Samsung Galaxy Foldables.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung has already secured the names for the next two generations of Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphones. As the report mentions, Samsung filed the applications for these smartphones in September 2023. After that the trademarks were published as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. World Intellectual Property Organization also listed these trademark applications. This will also secure the trademarks for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Fold 7.

There is no news about the launch date of these two Foldable smartphones, but it is expected that Samsung will launch these in 2024 and 2025 if all things go as planned.

The market for foldable smartphones has been heating up recently as many competitors have joined the race. From Pixel Fold, OnePlus to OPPO, there are various players competing against each other. Other brands like Tecno and Motorola are also rising up strongly in the field of foldable phones. That is the reason companies start to file their next product names as early as possible. It may look like an unusual process but securing the trademark in advance is one of the most important steps in introducing a new phone in the market.

