Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera to remain unchanged- Here’s what we know

Samsung has concluded its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, and we are eagerly waiting for the July launch event to see the new-generation foldable. In recent weeks, leaks surrounding Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have started to surface, showcasing what Samsung may bring during the launch. Now, in a recent leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera features were tipped which may not excite buyers this year. Reportedly, Samsung may not bring any upgrades to the camera, making the camera remain unchanged from last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6. Apart from the camera, Samsung may also bring a major shift from Snapdragon processor to Exynos chips with an upcoming foldable, here's what we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera

According to a GalaxyClub report, Samsung is expected to bring a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, showcasing no major upgrades to the resolutions. However, we are yet to know about the sensor size which also plays a crucial role in enhancing the image quality. In terms of the selfie camera, Samsung may also stick to a 10MP front-facing camera instead of integrating a 12MP camera like the recent Galaxy S series smartphone.

While the camera features may remain unchanged, the report also highlighted that camera performance would also determined by software improvement and the type of processor. Reportedly, Samsung may not use the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and bring its in-house Exynos 2500 processor, which may also raise questions among the buyer's mind. Over the years, we have seen the Samsung foldable relying on a Snapdragon processor, providing the smartphone with a smooth performance. However, the Exynos processor may bring slight issues such as poor thermal management, battery drain issues, and others as reported with previous generation Samsung smartphones with Exynos processors.

However, we still have a few months left for the Samsung foldable launch, therefore, we will have to wait patiently as the company plans to unfold the new models in the coming months.

