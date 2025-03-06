Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design tipped, likely to feature bigger cover display- All details

Samsung is expected to launch the new generation of foldables in the upcoming months. Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 have been circulating, giving us a sneak peek at what Samsung could reveal during the launch. While we can expect some major hardware changes, Samsung is also rumoured to bring design refinements that may enhance the look and feel of smartphones. Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design renders were leaked, showcasing a bigger cover display with a similar dual-camera setup. Here's what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's design changes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design

Earlier, we expected that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 model would retain a similar design as the predecessor with some minor interaction. These improvements were majorly expected for the display crease, which is expected to be drastically improved. However, the new leaks suggest that Samsung could plan a major design change, especially for the cover display. Tipster OnLeaks (via Android Headline) leaked the rendered images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, showcasing a new cover display design that somewhat resembles the Motorola Razr 50 series models.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a slightly bigger cover display with a folder-type design that separates the rear cameras from the display. Now, with Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung could introduce an even bigger cover display with the dual rear cameras placed inside the display, similar to what the Motorola Razr 50 series offers. Although this may come as a major design upgrade due to better display interaction, but it may not be appreciated by many as this design brings several functionality limitations due to the placement of camera lenses. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could come with a 4.0-inch cover display, which is a significant change.

Now, we simply have to wait until July's Galaxy Unpacked event to know what the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks like and how the company has upgraded its performance.

