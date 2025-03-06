Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design tipped, likely to feature bigger cover display- All details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is to get a major design change with a bigger display that resembles a competitor. Know what’s coming ahead of the July launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 06 2025, 10:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design tipped, likely to feature bigger cover display- All details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 likely to get a bigger cover display. (OnLeaks/ Android Headlines)

Samsung is expected to launch the new generation of foldables in the upcoming months. Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 have been circulating, giving us a sneak peek at what Samsung could reveal during the launch. While we can expect some major hardware changes, Samsung is also rumoured to bring design refinements that may enhance the look and feel of smartphones. Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design renders were leaked, showcasing a bigger cover display with a similar dual-camera setup. Here's what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's design changes.

Also read: Leaked Galaxy Z Flip FE specs reveal 6.7-inch display, 50MP camera, and Exynos processor - All details

You may be interested in

9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹30,999Original price:₹33,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A16
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,989Original price:₹19,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,998
Buy now
7% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹39,999Original price:₹42,999
Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design 

Earlier, we expected that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 model would retain a similar design as the predecessor with some minor interaction. These improvements were majorly expected for the display crease, which is expected to be drastically improved. However, the new leaks suggest that Samsung could plan a major design change, especially for the cover display. Tipster OnLeaks (via Android Headline) leaked the rendered images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, showcasing a new cover display design that somewhat resembles the Motorola Razr 50 series models. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 slated for major design upgrades- All details

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a slightly bigger cover display with a folder-type design that separates the rear cameras from the display. Now, with Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung could introduce an even bigger cover display with the dual rear cameras placed inside the display, similar to what the Motorola Razr 50 series offers. Although this may come as a major design upgrade due to better display interaction, but it may not be appreciated by many as this design brings several functionality limitations due to the placement of camera lenses. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could come with a 4.0-inch cover display, which is a significant change.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 prices tipped months before launch: Here's our take

Now, we simply have to wait until July's Galaxy Unpacked event to know what the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks like and how the company has upgraded its performance.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Mar, 10:13 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design tipped, likely to feature bigger cover display- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Online

Celebrate Mario Day with a free Nintendo Switch Online trial and exclusive Mario Kart challenge
GTA 5 Enhanced Free PC update

GTA 5 Enhanced update for PC now live with free download, new features, and upgrades
upcoming games 2025

GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed to Marvel 1943 and more: 5 highly anticipated upcoming games to watch in 2025
GTA Online DLC

New GTA Online DLC likely dropping today, with fresh missions and vehicles incoming
Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Unlock top abilities by completing special quests as Naoe and Yasuke

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets