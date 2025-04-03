Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE set to offer affordable foldable innovation at a budget price

Samsung continues to lead the foldable smartphone market with its Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold lines. While the company has been at the forefront of foldable technology, its devices have always commanded premium prices. Now, Samsung appears ready to expand its foldable lineup with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, offering a more budget-friendly option for users.

Rival companies, such as Motorola, have already entered the affordable foldable market with their Razr series, and Samsung seems ready to follow suit. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to debut this July during Samsung's Unpacked event. Alongside this more affordable model, Samsung will also unveil the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and possibly a trifold smartphone, making for a jam-packed launch.

Recently, CAD renders (via Android Police) of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE gave a glimpse into its design. Following that, GalaxyClub revealed key details about the upcoming device's specifications. Here's a closer look at what's rumoured for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Key Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. Samsung previously used this chipset in the Galaxy S24 FE. This configuration is expected to be available for the European model, identified by the SM-F761B model number. It remains uncertain if the US version will feature the same processor or a different one.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is rumoured to have a 12MP main camera and a 10MP ultra-wide sensor, along with a 10MP front-facing camera. This setup mirrors that of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which launched in 2023. While further details about the device remain unknown, there is speculation that the Z Flip 7 FE could be a rebranded version of the Z Flip 5 with an updated chipset.

As for the battery, it's uncertain whether the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will retain the 3,700mAh battery found in its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to be a more affordable alternative to the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is likely to start at $1,099 (around Rs. 94,106). The FE model could be priced at approximately $700 (Rs. 59,940) in the US, making it a more accessible option for those interested in foldable technology.