Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE set to offer affordable foldable innovation at a budget price

Samsung is set to shake up the foldable market with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, likely to offer an affordable option alongside its flagship models.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 03 2025, 13:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 first impression: Living up to the hype? Here's the initial review
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
1/5 Samsung announced the new generation of foldable smartphones with much-needed upgrades at the recent Galaxy Unpacked event. After using a flagship-level book-style and clamshell-style foldable, I got a chance to use the much handy foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Since I was excited to experience the new Samsung foldable, my expectations were slightly higher, but did it meet my expectations? Let’s check it out.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
2/5 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with several design upgrades such as a dual rail hinge, armour aluminium frame with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48 water and dust resistance and much more, making the smartphone look more premium than ever. I was convinced with the smartphone at first look as I noticed the refined display with almost unnoticeable crease. While the smartphone is lightweight, it still retains a boxy design. However, the feel and usability are exceptionally premium and seem sturdy and durable as well. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
3/5 In terms of display, Samsung has introduced some minor iterations in comparison to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The smartphone retains the  6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display and 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. Talking about the viewing experience, the display is quite attractive and crisp. The peak brightness has also been increased, making the smartphone's usability easier when outdoors. While the smartphone speaks AI in several ways, I had more expectations from the cover display after using the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, since I was able to use several apps and functionalities on the tiny screen.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
4/5 For photography, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has received an upgraded 50MP main camera with an ISOCELL GN3 sensor that captures great images in low light as well as in good lighting conditions. So far, I am impressed with its ability to capture the scene in its natural element without any saturation or post-processing of the image. While the smartphone does not have a telephoto camera, it still retains promising zoom capabilities.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
5/5 While I will talk about the performance in the full review, I must say Samsung has excelled in the way of integrating AI features into its foldable devices. I played around with suggestive replies on the cover screen, Drawing assist, and portrait studio so far and it performs impressively and it's also fun to experiment with its ability. However, the portrait studio feature was quite similar to Oppo’s AI studio. More about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be discussed later in the full review.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, an affordable foldable smartphone option. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)

Samsung continues to lead the foldable smartphone market with its Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold lines. While the company has been at the forefront of foldable technology, its devices have always commanded premium prices. Now, Samsung appears ready to expand its foldable lineup with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, offering a more budget-friendly option for users.

Rival companies, such as Motorola, have already entered the affordable foldable market with their Razr series, and Samsung seems ready to follow suit. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to debut this July during Samsung's Unpacked event. Alongside this more affordable model, Samsung will also unveil the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and possibly a trifold smartphone, making for a jam-packed launch.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro key specs and features tipped online: Here's what to expect

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Recently, CAD renders (via Android Police) of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE gave a glimpse into its design. Following that, GalaxyClub revealed key details about the upcoming device's specifications. Here's a closer look at what's rumoured for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Key Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. Samsung previously used this chipset in the Galaxy S24 FE. This configuration is expected to be available for the European model, identified by the SM-F761B model number. It remains uncertain if the US version will feature the same processor or a different one.

Also read: Motorola Edge 60 Pro real-life images surface online- Know what it looks like

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is rumoured to have a 12MP main camera and a 10MP ultra-wide sensor, along with a 10MP front-facing camera. This setup mirrors that of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which launched in 2023. While further details about the device remain unknown, there is speculation that the Z Flip 7 FE could be a rebranded version of the Z Flip 5 with an updated chipset.

As for the battery, it's uncertain whether the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will retain the 3,700mAh battery found in its predecessor.

Also read: iQOO Z10X confirmed to launch in India on April 11: Check expected features, price and more

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to be a more affordable alternative to the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is likely to start at $1,099 (around Rs. 94,106). The FE model could be priced at approximately $700 (Rs. 59,940) in the US, making it a more accessible option for those interested in foldable technology.

First Published Date: 03 Apr, 13:33 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets