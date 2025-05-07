Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs tipped, likely to have similar features as Flip 6- All details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is likely to offer specs similar to those of the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Samsung is expected to launch the new generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, in less than two months. During the launch, the South Korean giant may also introduce the speculated affordable foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. As the launch is getting near, more rumours about the device have started to circulate, giving us an early revelation of what Samsung may launch. Now, just ahead of launch, the entire specification of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was leaked, showcasing some similarities with last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 model.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs and features
According to a Tech Maniacs report (translated), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will likely feature a 6.7-inch LPTO AMOLED 2X main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The main screen could also offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Instead of an Exynos chip, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM.
You may be interested in
- 8 GB RAM
- 6.77 inches Display Size
- AMOLED
For photography, the smartphone is expected to feature a dual camera setup over the cover display. It may include a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the inner display, it will likely include a 10MP selfie camera. Lastly, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to be backed by a 4000mAh battery that may support 25W wired charging.
mobile to buy?
Also Read
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE launch delayed: Know when the cheaper foldable could arrive
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE set to offer affordable foldable innovation at a budget price
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and pricing leaked ahead of May 13 launch - Details
These tipped specs showcase major similarities with last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 model. We can also say that Samsung is simply remodelling the smartphone with the name Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. There are also speculations about Samsung discontinuing the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for the launch of an affordable foldable clamshell model.
With similar specs to previous generations, it is quite crucial to examine the pricing of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. As the pricing may have a huge impact on the buyer's mind and demand. Now, we have to wait until the official launch to confirm these claims.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71746586033301