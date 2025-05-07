Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs tipped, likely to have similar features as Flip 6- All details

Samsung is expected to launch the new generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, in less than two months. During the launch, the South Korean giant may also introduce the speculated affordable foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. As the launch is getting near, more rumours about the device have started to circulate, giving us an early revelation of what Samsung may launch. Now, just ahead of launch, the entire specification of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was leaked, showcasing some similarities with last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs and features

According to a Tech Maniacs report (translated), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will likely feature a 6.7-inch LPTO AMOLED 2X main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The main screen could also offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Instead of an Exynos chip, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM.

For photography, the smartphone is expected to feature a dual camera setup over the cover display. It may include a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the inner display, it will likely include a 10MP selfie camera. Lastly, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to be backed by a 4000mAh battery that may support 25W wired charging.

These tipped specs showcase major similarities with last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 model. We can also say that Samsung is simply remodelling the smartphone with the name Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. There are also speculations about Samsung discontinuing the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for the launch of an affordable foldable clamshell model.

With similar specs to previous generations, it is quite crucial to examine the pricing of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. As the pricing may have a huge impact on the buyer's mind and demand. Now, we have to wait until the official launch to confirm these claims.

