Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE launch delayed: Know when the cheaper foldable could arrive

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE launch has been delayed for a few months. Here’s when we expect the foldable to launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 22 2025, 09:53 IST
Samsung may launch an affordable foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, soon. Here’s what we know so far (HT Tech)

Samsung is reportedly on track to launch its new generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Alongside these flagships, the South Korean giant was also expected to launch a “Fan Edition” clamshell-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, at an affordable price. However, new reports claim that the launch of the affordable Samsung foldable may have been delayed to Q4 of 2025. This may come as a surprise to fans who were looking forward to an affordable alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, similar to how the company brings FE models each year for its flagship Galaxy S series models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE launch

According to a Korean publication report, the awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE launch has been delayed, and it could debut sometime in Q4 of 2024. Earlier, it was suspected that the affordable foldable would debut in summer alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, but a change of plans has been suspected. Now, the launch may occur alongside the rumoured triple-screen foldable by Samsung, which has been in planning for years now.

Also Read

The report did not reveal any specific launch date or the reasons for the delay, which may raise several concerns in the buyer's mind. As of now, it is reported that Samsung has started the display production for the upcoming flagship foldables and is prioritising the July launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE: What to expect

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE may look similar in design to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch main foldable display. For the processor, it is suspected that Samsung has yet to make a decision between the Exynos 2400e and Exynos 2500 processors. For photography, the Galaxy Z Flip FE could retain the dual camera setup as previous generation models, which may include a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide. Now, we simply have to wait until the official launch to confirm what the new affordable Samsung foldable will look like.

First Published Date: 22 Apr, 09:53 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets