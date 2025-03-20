Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE likely to debut after Z Flip 7 launch- All details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE may launch later in 2025. Here’s what we know about the affordable foldable.
As we enter the second quarter of 2025, the excitement to experience the new smartphone innovations remains high. Now, as we wait for new-generation foldable devices for 2025, Samsung is one such brand which always comes to mind, due to its greater dominance in the foldable market. In July, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, alongside these two models, the company could also launch an affordable clamshell-style fold phone, the Galaxy Z Flip FE. Earlier, all these three devices were expected to launch together in July. But, Samsung may have other plans to introduce the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE. Here's everything we know about the affordable foldable phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE launch
In a new report by Korean publication The Bell, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE may not launch alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. It is suggested that the affordable foldable may launch “Several months later” of the July launch event. We expect that the smartphone could launch around October or November. In terms of specifications and features, not much about the smartphone has been revealed apart from the fact that it could be powered by the in-house Exynos 2500 chip.
Reports also suggest that the smartphone design may resemble the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but with a slightly bigger cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip FE will likely come with a Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus. Furthermore, it could feature a 50MP main camera that may offer a similar image quality as the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Now, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait for the official launch which could take months.
Apart from the features, the most curious part about an affordable foldable is the pricing. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes at a starting price of Rs.94999, which is quite expensive for a clamshell style foldable. Now, we wait for the pricing scheme of the Galaxy Z Flip FE.
