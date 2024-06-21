Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 prototypes leaked ahead of launch- Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are just a few days away from its official launch. The leaks surrounding the Galaxy unpacked event and the upcoming devices have been circulating rapidly, giving us a glimpse of what is expected to be announced. However, just a few days before the official announcement, the prototypes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were leaked online, showcasing the design and display crease of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 prototypes

According to a 9To5Google report, a tipster named Sonny Dickson shafted prototype images of the next-generation foldable, where both devices showcase minor design changes. The prototype of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 showcased the back panel and the foldable display of the smartphone. Well, for starters, the upcoming Samsung foldable may not get major improvements or changes from its predecessors.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to come with a Galaxy S24 Ultra-like design due to its flat edges. However, the device looks boxier and heavier than its predecessor. Based on the images, the Z Fold 6 retains a similarity to the Z Fold 5 in terms of triple setup camera placement and other button placements such as volume and power. For the Galaxy Z Flip 6 prototype, the image suggested that the smartphone will retain a similar design as the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

In terms of display, both devices seem to have noticeable creases on the displays, which could become the talk of the town, since Samsung is entering its sixth generation of foldable smartphones and the visible crease creates some questions among the users. However, the leaked images are simply prototypes and not the final models of the coming smartphones. Therefore, we have to wait for the official announcement to be sure of what Samsung is bringing to the ever-evolving foldable smartphone market.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place on July 10, 2024, in Paris. However, Samsung has yet to make any official announcement regarding the event dates and location.

