Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 prices to increase by $100 price this year- Details

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 13 2024, 09:58 IST
India launch date of new Samsung foldable smartphones-check here
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 prices are being increased, check details. (Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch is just a few days away and we are yet to get the official announcement details from the company. Samsung has been very quiet about its new generation of foldable smartphones. However, it is expected to make an official statement about the Galaxy unpacked event soon. Earlier, we came across several leaks about the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Now, a new leak has surfaced over the internet claiming that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 price will be increased. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks hint at advanced AI features, likely to surpass Apple Intelligence

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 price

According to a Smartprix report, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to get a $100 price increase in comparison to their predecessor. However, the price structure is based on US dollars. The report highlights that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely be priced at  $1899.99 (around Rs. 158800) for the 256GB variant, $2019.99 (around Rs.168800) for the 512GB variant, and $2259.99 (around Rs.188900) for the 1TB storage variant. In comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the price for the 256GB variant was $1799.99. Therefore, this showcases a clear $100 hike. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 colour variants revealed

In another report by the same publication, the price for Galaxy Z Flip 6 was also revealed showcasing a $100 hike in comparison to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The report highlighted that the upcoming flip smartphone will be priced at $1099.99 ( around Rs.1,09,999) for the 256GB variant and $1219.99 (around 119999) for the 512GB variant. It is expected that this price hike will also be reflected in India. Therefore, we can expect that there will be an increase of around Rs.10000. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 images leaked; design resembles Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to be unveiled on July 10, 2024, with a new design and upgraded specs. Both devices are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Additionally, rumours suggest that Samsung has made improvements to the camera sensors which may come with significant changes. 

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 09:58 IST
