Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks hint at advanced AI features, likely to surpass Apple Intelligence

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to introduce fresh AI functionalities, adding fuel to the ongoing AI competition among tech giants. With Apple stepping into the fray with Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024, the race has intensified, positioning Apple alongside its formidable competitors despite its late entry.

Leaked Details Hint at Advanced AI Features

A leaked snippet suggests that Samsung might maintain its edge over rivals with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The leak, courtesy of noted insider Ice Universe, hints at innovative AI features set to debut alongside the new foldable device later this summer.

The leaked information unveils one intriguing feature aimed at enhancing hand-drawn sketches and notes. Images shared by Ice Universe depict a user sketching a structure reminiscent of Indian architecture from the 15th and 18th centuries. The AI functionality purportedly transforms these sketches into enhanced 3D images based on user-entered notes.

Potential Expansion to Other Samsung Models

Responding to a query, Ice Universe hinted that the AI feature might eventually extend to other Samsung Galaxy models like the S23 and S24 in the future. Samsung has hinted at AI playing a pivotal role in its upcoming devices, emphasising its commitment to integrating AI into its foldable phone lineup, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Notably, Samsung has been progressively integrating Galaxy AI features into its flagship devices throughout the year. The Galaxy S24, launched in January, introduced new Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search and generative photo editing capabilities, which have since trickled down to older devices via Samsung's One UI 6.1 update.

While specifics about additional AI features on the upcoming foldable phones remain undisclosed, Samsung's preference for on-device AI, similar to Apple's approach with iOS 18 "Apple Intelligence" updates, is evident. Speculations abound that Samsung might unveil its next-generation foldable devices, possibly around July 10 during the next Galaxy Unpacked event, strategically timed ahead of the Paris Olympics, an event the company sponsors prominently.