Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders leaked! Phone's looks inspired by Samsung Galaxy S24 series

The rumors and speculation about Samsung's new generation foldables have started to circulate with speed even though the launch is still months away. Tipsters definitely are on a mission to reveal all the major and minor specifications before the official announcement. Now in a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 render was released which showcases minor design changes and a boxy design which may raise some eyebrows. The looks indicate that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 is inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, especially regarding the flat screen and sharp edges. Let's have a look at what the new render says about the new generation foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders

According to images and 360-degree video of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders shared by @OnLeaks via SmartPrix, the new smartphone has received very few design tweaks. In fact, the design looks to be inspired by the Galaxy S24 series. In comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the new-gen foldable may receive sharper edges instead of curved ones, mimicking the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders indicate it has a squarer and perpendicular design which aligns with modern design preferences.

On the back, the smartphone has received a triple camera setup which is aligned the same way as the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It also has a punch-hole selfie camera on the outer screen and a nearly invisible under-display selfie camera on the inner screen. It is reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may receive a 7.6-inch display diagonally and the cover display is expected to be 6.2-inch with dimensions of 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm when it is open.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Notably, the boxy design also means the dimensions will change. The new generation foldable is said to be 1.4 mm shorter than its predecessor, and 2.6 mm wider. Samsung has also not included a S-pen storage slot and it will be using the droplet-style hinge for the fold.

Apart from the design, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to feature a Dynamic AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2600nits peak brightness.

Also, read other top stories today:

Google Maps Glanceable directions update is rolling out to users and it provides new, easy-to-use navigation features. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

After Google Gemini sparked a racism row, CEO Sundar Pichai had some tough things to say. Read Sundar Pichai's tough talk to staff here.

Google's shoddy job! Google has a chronic habit of dashing off half-baked AI products and neglecting safety checks. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!