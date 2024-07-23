 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Tab S10 series set to launch in October 2024- Details | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Tab S10 series set to launch in October 2024- Details

Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and the Galaxy Tab S10 series in October. The company may hold a third event this year.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 23 2024, 15:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Tab S10 series set to launch in October 2024- Details
Samsung to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and Tab S10 series at an October event. (Representative image) (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)

Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim and the Tab S10 series at a third event this year. Earlier this month, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. New reports now suggest the company is preparing to launch a slimmer variant, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, in October.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim: Display and Expected Features

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is rumoured to feature a larger cover display compared to its predecessor. Although initial reports indicated a delay in the Slim's launch, recent leaks from China suggest it will debut next month. Samsung's typical release pattern includes a second Unpacked event in the third quarter for its latest foldable models. However, this year could see a deviation from the norm, with a potential third event.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched at Unpacked 2024 Event: Specs, features and all that is new [Explained]

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Tech insider Ice Universe, known for reliable leaks, has hinted on Weibo about an upcoming October press conference. This event might introduce the Galaxy Tab S10 series, which includes the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. Another possibility is the launch of the Galaxy W25 in China, a variant of the Slim model.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to have a thinner profile, making it easier to carry. To achieve this design, Samsung might remove S-pen support. Despite the slimmer design, the foldable phone is likely to retain the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor found in the standard Z Fold 6. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will initially launch in South Korea and China, where it will be branded as the Galaxy W25.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra launching in October, but there's a catch- Know what Samsung has planned

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

In addition to the foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is anticipated to feature new specifications. The tablets are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, marking a shift from Qualcomm's chips used in previous Galaxy Tab S models.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 to feature MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, ending Qualcomm's exclusive role: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Features 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare. It includes a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 10MP selfie camera on the cover display, and a 4MP camera under the inner screen. The device has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung has not confirmed the details of the October event. As more information becomes available, further updates will be provided.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 15:07 IST
