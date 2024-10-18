Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition launch confirmed: Know what’s coming

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which is the slimmer version of the standard Fold 6 has been talks for quite some time. After months of speculations, Samsung finally confirmed the launch of a new foldable by sharing a teaser. The teaser consisted of a small glimpse of the upcoming “Special Edition” Galaxy Z Fold 6, hinting towards an official launch in the coming days. Know what the teaser video revealed about the foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition launch

Samsung released a teaser video for its upcoming foldable smartphone which is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. In the video, the smartphone was being delivered in an envelope, showcasing vintage aesthetics. Once the envelope is open, the front panel of the smartphone is showcased which has written “ You're invited” with a date mentioned to October 21, 2024. Therefore, it is assumed that the smartphone is expected to launch on the mentioned date.

However, the mentioned launch date is for a China release, and it may not make a global release as rumours speculate that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will be available in only limited regions. Therefore, we will have to wait four more days to confirm what Samsung has planned for its slimmer or likely more expensive foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is expected to be 10.6mm thick which is significantly slimmer than the standard model. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.5-inch cover and an 8.0-inch main display, showcasing major design and size changes.

Apart from a design standpoint, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will likely feature a 200MP main camera. However, other features have been kept under the covers. Now, with this suggestive specification, experts believe that the device would be placed higher than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. Therefore, it may be costlier as well, but the exact numbers are yet to be determined.

While the smartphone is launching on October 21 in China, it may also make its debut in South Korea on October 25.

