 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra launching in October, but there’s a catch- Know what Samsung has planned | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra launching in October, but there’s a catch- Know what Samsung has planned

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is expected to be launched in October. However, it may only be announced in South Korea and China.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 18 2024, 08:45 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Know which book-style foldable is better
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra launching in October, but there’s a catch- Know what Samsung has planned
1/5 Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with several upgrades on July 10, 2024. The book-style foldable smartphone comes with several upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Foldd 5. For starters, the Fold weighs only 239 grams whereas, the Fold 5 weighs 253 grams, making it heavy and bulky. Therefore, the new generation is more light, sleek, and compact in comparison to the older generation model. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra launching in October, but there’s a catch- Know what Samsung has planned
2/5 The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a larger cover display of 6.3-inch with Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display technology. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 6.2-inch display and it does not support LTPO technology. In terms of the main display, both smartphones come with a 7.6-inch screen size and 120Hz refresh rate. Therefore, both devices offer somewhat similar specifications when it comes to display technology and size. (Samsung )
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra launching in October, but there’s a catch- Know what Samsung has planned
3/5 For performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with  12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Additionally, both smartphones support Galaxy AI features, however, the Fold 6 comes with some new AI features.  (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra launching in October, but there’s a catch- Know what Samsung has planned
4/5 In terms of camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Fold 5 feature similar cameras with a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, both smartphones come with a 4MP under display camera and a 10MP cover-display selfie camera.  (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra launching in October, but there’s a catch- Know what Samsung has planned
5/5 In terms of battery performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, both come with a 4400mAh battery that supports 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Therefore, Samsung have not provided many upgrades with camera and battery life for the new generation of foldable smartphones.  (Samsung )
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra launching in October, but there’s a catch- Know what Samsung has planned
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is rumoured to be in the development stage, check details. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 recently made their debut at the mega Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, rumours circulating over the internet suggest that Samsung is launching another variant of Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the month of October. Tipsters speculate that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 would be an “Ultra” or a “Slim” variant. It is also rumoured that the smartphone will not be announced globally and it will be limited to only two nations. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched at Unpacked 2024 Event: Specs, features and all that is new [Explained]

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra/ Slim launching soon

According to an Allround-PC report, Samsung is working on a secret project called “Q6a”. This project or a code is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra/Slim model and it is subject to launch in October of this year. However, further development suggested that a new model of foldable smartphone will only be launched in South Korea and China. The reason behind the limited launch is unclear at the moment. As of now, it is speculated that Samsung is facing heavy competition in the Asian market as Honor, Oppo, Huawei, and other companies are joining the race. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Oppo Reno 12 series, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more launched so far in July 2024


Why India may miss out on the rumoured edition of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

 

Another factor for launching the device in only two regions could be the growing cost of the device. The foldable smartphones are already available at a very hefty price range and introducing another foldable at a higher price range could be a challenge for Samsung. Additionally, the information about the upcoming Z Fold 6 model is slim, therefore, the design, features, and specs are still under the covers. Since the information is based on rumours, we will simply have to wait till October and see what Samsung has in store for the foldable smartphone users. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Know which book-style foldable is better

Apart from smartphones, the company is yet to announce the new Galaxy Tab S10 series and the XR headset. Therefore, we can say that the second half of 2024 will bring some of the major announcements from Samsung. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 08:45 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 15 hits record low price on paytm mall, currently available at just 44,940 iphone 16 launch date, camera features and full specifications- all that is expected from apple apple iphone 16 pro and iphone 16 pro max likely to get same camera system, unlike current models: here's what we know iphone 16 series expected launch date: know when the new-gen iphone model will be announced samsung, apple dominate global smartphone market as 6.5% jump recorded in q2 of 2024 oppo f27 pro plus 5g vs samsung galaxy f55: which smartphone is a better choice under 30,000? [in-depth comparison] samsung galaxy s24 ultra, oneplus 12, xiaomi 14 ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of amazon sale iphone 17 pro max features: what to expect from apple in 2025- four reasons you may want to skip iphone 16 series whatsapp users on ios, android devices blocked from taking profile picture screenshots: all you need to know iphone 16 pro to discard blue titanium colour option in favour of new ‘rose’ colour- all details
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra launching in October, but there’s a catch- Know what Samsung has planned
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top deals on mid-range smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus and others

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top deals on mid-range smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus and others
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, and more smartphones at up to 60% off; Check deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, and more smartphones at up to 60% off; Check deals

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets