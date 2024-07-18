Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra launching in October, but there’s a catch- Know what Samsung has planned

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 recently made their debut at the mega Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, rumours circulating over the internet suggest that Samsung is launching another variant of Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the month of October. Tipsters speculate that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 would be an “Ultra” or a “Slim” variant. It is also rumoured that the smartphone will not be announced globally and it will be limited to only two nations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra/ Slim launching soon

According to an Allround-PC report, Samsung is working on a secret project called “Q6a”. This project or a code is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra/Slim model and it is subject to launch in October of this year. However, further development suggested that a new model of foldable smartphone will only be launched in South Korea and China. The reason behind the limited launch is unclear at the moment. As of now, it is speculated that Samsung is facing heavy competition in the Asian market as Honor, Oppo, Huawei, and other companies are joining the race.

Why India may miss out on the rumoured edition of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Another factor for launching the device in only two regions could be the growing cost of the device. The foldable smartphones are already available at a very hefty price range and introducing another foldable at a higher price range could be a challenge for Samsung. Additionally, the information about the upcoming Z Fold 6 model is slim, therefore, the design, features, and specs are still under the covers. Since the information is based on rumours, we will simply have to wait till October and see what Samsung has in store for the foldable smartphone users.

Apart from smartphones, the company is yet to announce the new Galaxy Tab S10 series and the XR headset. Therefore, we can say that the second half of 2024 will bring some of the major announcements from Samsung.

