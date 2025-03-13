Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera specs tipped ahead of July launch- All details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to feature a 200MP main camera, here’s what we know about the camera upgrades so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 13 2025, 08:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera specs tipped ahead of July launch- All details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to come with major camera upgrades. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)

Samsung is preparing to launch its new-generation foldable smartphone the Galaxy Z Fold 7and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 smartphone. There are rumours for a multi-fold as well, but the launch timeline for the device is yet to be confirmed. Over the past few weeks, several rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 7 design have been circulating, giving us hopes for improvements and changes. Now, a new leak has been circulating online, revealing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7's camera specifications. Therefore, if you have been waiting for the new Samsung foldables, then here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 7's camera upgrade. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely make its debut in July with some greater hardware as well as design upgrades. While Samsung has been reported to bring some design changes such as crease-free display, slimmer profile, and others. The company may also bring some greater camera upgrades that may excite buyers. According to a GalaxyClub report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely get a 200MP main camera, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, providing a bigger and better sensor over its predecessor. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Therefore, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera configuration could include a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. In terms of front-facing camera, the cover screen could include the similar 10MP camera, and on the main display, it may come with a 4MP under display camera.

This new rumour sounds promising, since the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition which was launched in a limited market featured a 200MP main camera. Samsung is reportedly adopting several features from its last year's special edition device. Additionally, this change may finally bring the much-needed upgrade for Samsung's foldable series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch main foldable display. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and it may come with up to 1TB storage. Now, we have to wait until July for the full reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 08:37 IST
