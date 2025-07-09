Samsung has officially unveiled its latest lineup of foldable smartphones and smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked event held on July 9, 2025. The company introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and a new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE as part of its foldable phone lineup, alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. These devices bring new hardware upgrades and software enhancements centred on AI capabilities. Here's everything announced at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event.

Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a larger 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow on its cover, which claims to deliver improved utility with quick access to messaging, apps, and widgets. The main internal display measures 6.9 inches and supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smoother interaction.

The foldable device is powered by the Exynos 2500 processor built on a 3nm process. The device comes in 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage options. It houses a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery. For optics, it features a 50MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. It has a 10MP camera on the front for selfies and vlogging. The device weighs 188 grams and features durability measures such as an IP48 rating, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an Armour Aluminium frame.

Additionally, Samsung added AI-powered tools like Gemini Live for live streaming, Photo Assist for camera help, Now Brief for quick updates, and Circle to Search for content discovery. The Flip 7 supports Samsung DeX, allowing users to connect to an external screen and use the phone as a workstation.

Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Samsung's most compact foldable to date, weighing 215 grams with an unfolded thickness of 4.2mm. It features a 6.5-inch cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, and the Galaxy Fold 7 packs a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery. For photography, it includes a 200MP wide sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto lens on the rear. It also has a dual 10MP camera on the front, one on the cover screen and one under the main display. The foldable device supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a titanium plate layer, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, and Armour Aluminium for durability.

Additionally, Samsung enhanced multitasking through AI-driven features such as Drag & Drop AI, Generative Edit, Side-by-side Editing, and Audio Eraser. The ProVisual Engine and expanded Split View improve content creation and professional workflows.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE offers foldable technology at a lower price point. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED main display and a 3.4-inch cover screen. The Galaxy Flip 7 FE retains key features like FlexCam, Now Brief, and wireless charging. The device is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For optics, the device features a 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors on the rear, along with a 10MP front camera. It houses a 4,000mAh battery. The handset weighs 187 grams and carries IP48 water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and Armour Aluminium. It comes in Black and White colour options.

Also, the Galaxy Flip 7 FE supports many AI features available on the Flip 7, including Gemini AI integration and customisable cover screen options.

Software and Security

All three foldable phones run on One UI 8 based on Android 16. Samsung integrated Knox Vault and Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) for security. The devices also feature quantum-resistant encryption for Secure Wi-Fi to protect against evolving cyber threats.

Availability and Colour Options

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 FE will open on 9 July, with sales starting on 25 July.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 colours: Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint (online exclusive)

Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint (online exclusive) Galaxy Z Fold 7 colours: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, and Mint (online exclusive)

Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, and Mint (online exclusive) Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE colours: Black and White

Each model comes with six months of Google AI Pro access and 2TB of cloud storage. Samsung Care+ is also available for additional device protection.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Alongside the foldable phones, Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 8 series. Both the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Watch 8 Classic run on One UI 8.0 Watch based on Wear OS 6. The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Watch 8 Classic is available in a single 46mm size.

The Galaxy Watch 8 features an aluminium body with a Sapphire glass coating. The Classic model uses stainless steel and also has Sapphire glass. Both watches have Super AMOLED displays, with pixel densities of 327ppi and peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic offers a 1.34-inch display with 438x438 resolution. The Galaxy Watch 8 40mm has the same screen size and resolution, while the 44mm model features a larger 1.47-inch display with 480x480 resolution.

Both watches are powered by the Exynos W1000 chip. The Classic includes 64GB storage and 2GB RAM, while the Galaxy Watch 8 offers 32GB storage and 2GB RAM. The Classic features a Quick Button and a rotating bezel for easier navigation.

The Watch 8 40mm and 44mm models have battery capacities of 325mAh and 435mAh, respectively, while the Classic model packs a 445mAh battery. Both models carry military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Health and Fitness Tracking

The watches come equipped with Samsung's BioActive Sensor, which combines optical bio-signal, electrical heart signal, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors. Additional sensors include an accelerometer, a barometer, a gyroscope, geomagnetic, light, temperature, and a 3D hall sensor on the Classic variant.

Furthermore, Fitness and health features cover heart rate monitoring, ECG, sleep and stress tracking, body composition analysis, fall detection, and blood pressure monitoring.

Physical dimensions and weights:

Galaxy Watch 8 40mm: 40.4 x 42.7 x 8.6 mm, 30 grams

Galaxy Watch 8 44mm: 43.7 x 46 x 8.6 mm, 34 grams

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 46mm: 46.7 x 46 x 10.6 mm, 63.5 grams

The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in Graphite and Silver, and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes in Black and White colour options. Additionally, both the smartwatches are now available for pre-order alongside the foldables, with sales starting July 25.