Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8: Here’s everything announced at Galaxy Unpacked July event

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8 series at Unpacked 2025. Here's everything announced during the Galaxy Unpacked July event.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 09 2025, 22:50 IST
Galaxy Unpacked July event
Samsung has unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8 series in India. (HT Tech)

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest lineup of foldable smartphones and smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked event held on July 9, 2025. The company introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and a new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE as part of its foldable phone lineup, alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. These devices bring new hardware upgrades and software enhancements centred on AI capabilities. Here's everything announced at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event.

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (HT Tech)

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a larger 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow on its cover, which claims to deliver improved utility with quick access to messaging, apps, and widgets. The main internal display measures 6.9 inches and supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smoother interaction.

The foldable device is powered by the Exynos 2500 processor built on a 3nm process. The device comes in 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage options. It houses a 4,300mAh dual-cell battery. For optics, it features a 50MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. It has a 10MP camera on the front for selfies and vlogging. The device weighs 188 grams and features durability measures such as an IP48 rating, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an Armour Aluminium frame.

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB RAM
  • 256GB
₹164,999
Check details
6% OFF
IPhone 16 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹135,900Original price:₹144,900
Buy now
Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹134,899
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 6.78 inches Display Size
  • Dynamic AMOLED 2x
₹69,990
Check details
19% OFF
Xiaomi 15
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.36 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹64,999Original price:₹79,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • Icyblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹80,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256GB / 512GB Storage
  • 6.8-inch Display Size
₹98,990
Check details
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.73 inches Display Size
₹109,998
Buy now
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, Samsung added AI-powered tools like Gemini Live for live streaming, Photo Assist for camera help, Now Brief for quick updates, and Circle to Search for content discovery. The Flip 7 supports Samsung DeX, allowing users to connect to an external screen and use the phone as a workstation.

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7
Galaxy Z Fold 7 (HT Tech)
image caption
Galaxy Z Fold 7 (HT Tech)

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Samsung's most compact foldable to date, weighing 215 grams with an unfolded thickness of 4.2mm. It features a 6.5-inch cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, and the Galaxy Fold 7 packs a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery. For photography, it includes a 200MP wide sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto lens on the rear. It also has a dual 10MP camera on the front, one on the cover screen and one under the main display. The foldable device supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a titanium plate layer, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, and Armour Aluminium for durability.

Additionally, Samsung enhanced multitasking through AI-driven features such as Drag & Drop AI, Generative Edit, Side-by-side Editing, and Audio Eraser. The ProVisual Engine and expanded Split View improve content creation and professional workflows.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (HT Tech)

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE offers foldable technology at a lower price point. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED main display and a 3.4-inch cover screen. The Galaxy Flip 7 FE retains key features like FlexCam, Now Brief, and wireless charging. The device is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For optics, the device features a 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors on the rear, along with a 10MP front camera. It houses a 4,000mAh battery. The handset weighs 187 grams and carries IP48 water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and Armour Aluminium. It comes in Black and White colour options.

Also, the Galaxy Flip 7 FE supports many AI features available on the Flip 7, including Gemini AI integration and customisable cover screen options.

Software and Security

All three foldable phones run on One UI 8 based on Android 16. Samsung integrated Knox Vault and Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) for security. The devices also feature quantum-resistant encryption for Secure Wi-Fi to protect against evolving cyber threats.

Availability and Colour Options

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 FE will open on 9 July, with sales starting on 25 July.

  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 colours: Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint (online exclusive)
  • Galaxy Z Fold 7 colours: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, and Mint (online exclusive)
  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE colours: Black and White

Each model comes with six months of Google AI Pro access and 2TB of cloud storage. Samsung Care+ is also available for additional device protection.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series. (HT Tech)
image caption
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series. (HT Tech)

Alongside the foldable phones, Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 8 series. Both the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Watch 8 Classic run on One UI 8.0 Watch based on Wear OS 6. The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Watch 8 Classic is available in a single 46mm size.

The Galaxy Watch 8 features an aluminium body with a Sapphire glass coating. The Classic model uses stainless steel and also has Sapphire glass. Both watches have Super AMOLED displays, with pixel densities of 327ppi and peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic offers a 1.34-inch display with 438x438 resolution. The Galaxy Watch 8 40mm has the same screen size and resolution, while the 44mm model features a larger 1.47-inch display with 480x480 resolution.

Both watches are powered by the Exynos W1000 chip. The Classic includes 64GB storage and 2GB RAM, while the Galaxy Watch 8 offers 32GB storage and 2GB RAM. The Classic features a Quick Button and a rotating bezel for easier navigation.

The Watch 8 40mm and 44mm models have battery capacities of 325mAh and 435mAh, respectively, while the Classic model packs a 445mAh battery. Both models carry military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Health and Fitness Tracking

The watches come equipped with Samsung's BioActive Sensor, which combines optical bio-signal, electrical heart signal, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensors. Additional sensors include an accelerometer, a barometer, a gyroscope, geomagnetic, light, temperature, and a 3D hall sensor on the Classic variant.

Furthermore, Fitness and health features cover heart rate monitoring, ECG, sleep and stress tracking, body composition analysis, fall detection, and blood pressure monitoring.

Physical dimensions and weights:

  • Galaxy Watch 8 40mm: 40.4 x 42.7 x 8.6 mm, 30 grams
  • Galaxy Watch 8 44mm: 43.7 x 46 x 8.6 mm, 34 grams
  • Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 46mm: 46.7 x 46 x 10.6 mm, 63.5 grams

The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in Graphite and Silver, and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes in Black and White colour options. Additionally, both the smartwatches are now available for pre-order alongside the foldables, with sales starting July 25.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 22:49 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8: Here’s everything announced at Galaxy Unpacked July event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets