It has only been a few days since Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. And now, months ahead of release of its next major release, there is already information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Z Fold 7, including their pricing at retail. A tipster on X, who goes by the name Panda Flash Pro, has provided a hint of what to expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 pricing when they launch later this year.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 set to surprise with a significant design shift; Major changes expected ahead of spring launch

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 7% OFF 7% OFF Samsung Galaxy A55 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy A16 Gold

Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Cobalt Violet

Cobalt Violet 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7: Expected Pricing

Panda Flash Pro on X stated that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are expected to retail at the same prices as their predecessors in most markets worldwide. This should come as good news for those who have been waiting to buy the Z Flip 7 or the Z Fold 7 but haven't yet purchased the Z Flip 6 or the Z Fold 6.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

What this means? Well, if Samsung maintains the same pricing as the current models, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be priced at ₹1,64,999, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could cost ₹1,09,999.

Why Maintaining Prices Makes Sense for Samsung

We feel this could be a strategic move for Samsung, given that innovation in the foldable smartphone segment has slowed down. While brands like Huawei have introduced trifold designs, mainstream advancements in foldables have been incremental rather than groundbreaking.

With foldables already commanding a premium price, it makes sense for Samsung to maintain the existing price structure. The high cost of foldables has contributed to slower adoption, with many consumers opting for traditional slab-style smartphones instead.

Moreover, with frequent discounts on flagship devices like the iPhone 16 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, many users prefer these alternatives due to their durability and overall value. For Samsung to keep the foldable segment appealing, competitive pricing will be key.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: The ultimate flagship battle