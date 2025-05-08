Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know

Over the years, Samsung's book-style foldable has undergone significant design refinements. From enhanced durability to a premium build, the company ensured that it stands out from the competition. Now, Samsung wants to take the crown of being “the world's slimmest foldable” with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. Reportedly, the new Samsung foldable is expected to come with a slimmer build that may compete with Oppo Find N5, which is known for its ultra-slim design with just 4.2mm of thickness when unfolded. Know how Samsung is planning to take the crown away from Oppo.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 slimness

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to gain the world's slimmest foldable title in the latest leak. With the launch in less than 2 months, leaks surrounding the upcoming foldables have taken the internet by storm. Now, a tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe has shared an X post revealing that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be 3.9mm slim when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded.

You may be interested in Motorola Edge 60 Pro 8 GB / 12 GB RAM

8 GB / 12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.7 inches Display Size CMF Phone 2 Pro 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB Storage

128 GB / 256 GB Storage 6.77 inches Display Size Oppo K13 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB Storage

128 GB / 256 GB Storage 6.67 inches Display Size Vivo T4 8 GB / 12 GB RAM

8 GB / 12 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB Storage

128 GB / 256 GB Storage 6.77 inches Display Size Vivo X200 Ultra 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.78 inches Display Size

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read

This showcases a significant refinement in comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 5.6mm thickness when unfolded. If this rumour is true, then Galaxy Z Fold 7 could become the world's thinnest book-style fold model, marking a major upgrade. Alongside the slimness, the tipster also revealed that the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 4400mAh battery, similar to last year's model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch main foldable display. The smartphone is expected to come with a new hinge and a nearly invisible display crease. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which will likely be paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The foldable will likely feature a triple rear camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The battery is expected to remain the same, but we can expect improved battery life with a new processor.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!