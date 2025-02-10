Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to fix display crease issue- All details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may launch with a new hinge structure that will significantly reduce the display crease visibility.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 10 2025, 12:17 IST
Galaxy Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to finally fix the display crease issue, here’s what we know so far. (HT Tech)

Samsung has lined up for several crucial launches in the upcoming months. However, people are more curious about the new generation of foldables. While we still have a few months before the official launch, leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 have started to circulate, giving us a glimpse of what the company may reveal. With foldable devices, companies constantly struggle with bringing a sleek design and reducing the display crease. Over the years, we have seen Samsung bring the best of technologies for foldable smartphones which makes them one of the best brands. Now, with Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung has reportedly fixed the display crease issue, which may entice buyers in a competitive market.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to come with camera upgrades, bigger display, and more- Know what's coming

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 display crease issue

Last year, Samsung made significant refinements to display crease with Galaxy Z Fold 6. Now, with the new generation model, the company is expected to fix the issue, providing even a better display than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. Tipster who goes by the name PandaFlashPro shared a post on X claiming that Galaxy Z Fold 7 may have a “significantly lower crease” in comparison to predecessor. It was highlighted that the refinements were made with the help of a new hinge structure and a more flexible class, enhancing the crease invisibility rating to 98.1%.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 tipped to offer Snapdragon 8 Elite world over, alongside 12GB RAM: Know more

This new upgrade is expected to enhance user experience who report issues with the display crease. However, display crease is just one of the issues which Samsung need to work on since Chinese competitors are now running ahead of the race when it comes to foldable. While we wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, OnePlus is also preparing for the launch second generation OnePlus Open, which is now expected to be the slimmest foldable in the world.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 prices tipped months before launch: Here's our take

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM. Reports also suggest major camera upgrades as Samsung may plan to integrate a 200MP main camera like the Galaxy S25 Ultra model. However, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait until July to know what Galaxy Z Fold 7 has in store for users.

First Published Date: 10 Feb, 09:52 IST
