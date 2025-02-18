Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 slated for major design upgrades- All details

This year Samsung has bigger plans for its foldable series smartphones as it will likely introduce four models this year. Alongside its standard Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, the company is expected to introduce an affordable clamshell-type foldable and its first-ever tri-fold device. Therefore, we have a lot to look forward to in terms of new Samsung innovations. Now as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch is inching closer, several leaks surrounding the devices have started to circulate. In a new leak, both smartphones are slated for major design refinement that may entice buyers. Know what's coming ahead of the July 2025 launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 design upgrades

In previous rumours, it was highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may come with a bigger main and external display. Additionally, Samsung is expected to improve the display and hinge to reduce the crease visibility. Now, a tipster who goes by Setsuna Digital shared a Weibo post claiming major design refinements. It was slated that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may include several refinements internally including a new hinge mechanism, upgraded display, along with upgraded water resistance capabilities. Therefore, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may bring an even better and more sturdy design than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Apart from design, the tipster also shared that Samsung could upgrade the main camera and under-display camera. However, battery capacity and charging speed are expected to remain the same this year as well.

For the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the smartphone is tipped to get a major display and hinge upgrade, that may enhance the folding mechanism of the smartphone with less crease visibility. The tipster @PandaFlashPro on X revealed that Samsung could include a new hinge mechanism for the clamshell style foldable which will make the crease “less visible.” The company may also bring the ProScaler tech which is currently powering the Galaxy S25 Ultra display. Furthermore, the smartphone may feature a new flexible glass which will be more durable.

Therefore, both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are slated for major design upgrades. However, note that the upgrades are based on leaks and we will have to wait until July to confirm these claims.

