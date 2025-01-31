With the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch now behind us, fresh leaks and rumours are already making the rounds about the next big release. It's expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Earlier this week, we came across information suggesting that the prices could remain on par with last year's models, the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. And now, tips from Panda Flash Pro have provided more insight into the specifications, including details about the performance and processor of these upcoming devices. Here's what you need to know about the anticipated specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.

Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7: Expected specifications (Tipped)

According to a post from Panda Flash Pro on x, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite worldwide. This means, just like the S25 series, we will see the Snapdragon 8 Elite across the board. The leaks also confirm that both models will start with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, there will be a difference in the storage variants, with the Z Flip 7 limited to 512GB, while the Z Fold 7 will be offered with up to 1TB.

In the same thread, Panda Flash Pro also mentions that all Galaxy Z Fold 7 prototypes are currently powered by Snapdragon chipsets only, which suggests that Exynos won't be present. He further adds that the Exynos 2500 chip is causing production issues for Samsung. If this chip makes it to the phones (if at all), it could only be available for the Z Flip 7.

What do we want from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7?

Samsung's foldables have generally introduced incremental changes in recent generations. While the hinges have improved and efforts have been made to reduce the display crease, the overall evolution has been modest. This could explain why the popularity of the range has somewhat plateaued. It's also undeniable that foldables come with a hefty price tag, which makes them less appealing for some buyers.

With slab-style phones like the iPhone 16 Pro and the S25 Ultra priced much lower than the Z Fold 6, customers often lean towards these devices for a safer and more reliable experience. Furthermore, slab-style phones tend to offer superior cameras.

When it comes to design, a key concern with foldables is the usability of the outer display. Samsung's Z Fold phones currently feature a narrow panel, and the experience could certainly be improved. We would like to see Samsung refresh its industrial design. Given that foldables such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and OnePlus Open are known for their form factors, we hope Samsung follows suit by adopting a design that enhances the outer display's functionality.

It will also be intriguing to see how Samsung prices the Z Fold 7. If the earlier rumours of pricing remaining the same as the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 prove accurate (alongside some offers, maybe), it could give the South Korean tech giant a significant sales boost.

