Samsung  Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition may  launch with big camera upgrades

The rumours about the anticipated launch of the new slimmer variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone have been creating a buzz on the internet for some months now. Another new leak by reliable tipster Evan Blass, shared that the new variant might be named Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. He also revealed the expected dimensions of the smartphone along with exciting details about the camera upgrade that might debut on the upcoming launch.

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition leaked details

The tipster on X revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is anticipated to feature a 200MP primary camera and may come with 2x optical zoom. According to tech publication SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition might feature the ISOCELL HP3 camera sensor which was also spotted on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra which was launched earlier this year.

Apart from the main camera sensor, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition smartphone is expected to feature a telephoto camera sensor whose details have remained undisclosed. Android Police reported that the upcoming smartphone might pack a 12MP ultrawide rear camera sensor. The smartphone will likely feature a 10MP front camera placed on the cover display. It is also expected to feature a 5MP selfie shooter on the inner display.

Evleaks suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition's anticipated camera is expected to have better hardware than the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6. The upcoming Samsung foldable is also anticipated to come with larger display screens as compared to its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display alongside 968 x 2376 pixels resolution. The smartphone features a 7.6-inch inner display alongside an 1856 x 2160 pixels resolution. The smartphone comes with a glass front built on the foldable side and a plastic front on the unfoldable side and an aluminium frame. The smartphone features a protection of Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition expected launch schedule

The tipster previously hinted that the upcoming foldable smartphone is expected to be "a handset superior in nearly every category." The upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition smartphone is expected to launch in September in South Korea and China.