 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition may launch with big camera upgrades | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition may launch with big camera upgrades

Samsung’s upcoming launch Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is tipped to feature a major camera upgrade as well as superior display specs. Here is everything you need to know.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 19:29 IST
Samsung  Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition may  launch with big camera upgrades
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition might launch in September this year. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

The rumours about the anticipated launch of the new slimmer variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone have been creating a buzz on the internet for some months now. Another new leak by reliable tipster Evan Blass, shared that the new variant might be named Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. He also revealed the expected dimensions of the smartphone along with exciting details about the camera upgrade that might debut on the upcoming launch. 

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch in 2025: Why you should not buy iPhone 15 even at a discount

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,999
Buy now
16% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G
  • Apricot Crush
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹24,240₹28,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,999₹33,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55 256GB
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹41,499₹48,999
Buy now

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition leaked details

The tipster on X revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is anticipated to feature a 200MP primary camera and may come with 2x optical zoom. According to tech publication SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition might feature the ISOCELL HP3 camera sensor which was also spotted on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra which was launched earlier this year.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: Realme 13 series launched in India at Rs.17999: Check specifications, pricing and availability

Apart from the main camera sensor, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition smartphone is expected to feature a telephoto camera sensor whose details have remained undisclosed. Android Police reported that the upcoming smartphone might pack a 12MP ultrawide rear camera sensor. The smartphone will likely feature a 10MP front camera placed on the cover display. It is also expected to feature a 5MP selfie shooter on the inner display. 

Also Read: Left IT job, became a waiter: Techie warns about ‘rage quitting' on Reddit

Evleaks suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition's anticipated camera is expected to have better hardware than the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6. The upcoming Samsung foldable is also anticipated to come with larger display screens as compared to its predecessor. 

Also Read: OpenAI, Anthropic to showcase their powerful AI to US Govt before release

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display alongside 968 x 2376 pixels resolution. The smartphone features a 7.6-inch inner display alongside an 1856 x 2160 pixels resolution. The smartphone comes with a glass front built on the foldable side and a plastic front on the unfoldable side and an aluminium frame. The smartphone features a protection of Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition expected launch schedule

The tipster previously hinted that the upcoming foldable smartphone  is expected to be "a handset superior in nearly every category." The upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition smartphone is expected to launch in September in South Korea and China. 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 19:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch details: how apple could end up killing most android mid-range mobiles iphone se 4 launch timeline tipped: apple’s powerful mid-ranger expected to launch in… iphone se 4 likely to be more powerful than iphone 15, to get design and features from iphone 16 iphone se 4 launch likely in march: apple intelligence, 8gb ram, iphone 16 design and more at just rs… can pixel 9’s gemini ai beat iphone 16’s apple intelligence? check 3 key points samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on september 25, expected to cost over rs… iqoo z9s with 50mp camera, 5500mah battery goes on sale on august 29 in india: check price, specs iphone 16 vs iphone 15: expected differences and which one may be the value buy iphone 16 pro max desert titanium model leaked ahead of september 9 launch iphone 17 pro max likely to have the biggest memory in any iphone to date, it is expected to be…
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition may launch with big camera upgrades
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaks hint at unconventional romance options amid anticipated epic 2025 release

GTA 6 leaks hint at unconventional romance options amid anticipated epic 2025 release
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Grab a chance to win diamonds, vouchers, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Know how to grab free rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free
GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best budget smartwatch

10 Best Budget Smartwatches in India 2024: Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and others
best ipad for students

Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, OnePlus Pad and other best student tablets for education
Asteroid

5 massive asteroids set to fly by Earth soon; NASA reveals speed, size, distance, more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets