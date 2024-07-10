Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6 launched with Galaxy AI: All details about the ‘thinnest’ foldable smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 Launch: Samsung has launched the sixth generation of its foldable lineup globally, featuring the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. These phones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for Galaxy and include numerous Galaxy AI features to enhance functionality. They are made from Armour Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for better durability than ever before. Despite all this protection, Samsung has created the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series phones ever. Additionally, both devices feature vapor chambers for better cooling and performance, making the Flip 6 the first flip-style Samsung phone to include this feature.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are available for pre-order starting today, July 10, and they will be available for purchase starting July 24.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in three colorways: Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be available in four shades: Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint. Those buying from Samsung.com will also have the choice of Crafted Black and White for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and a Peach color option for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for Galaxy, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

For the displays, it has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer cover screen is a 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 410 PPI and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device has a triple camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it has a 10MP camera on the cover screen and a 4MP under-display camera on the inside screen.

It is powered by a 4400 mAh battery cell that supports both wired and wireless charging and runs on the latest Android 14.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. Its display panel includes a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Main Screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, paired with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

For optics, it has a 10MP front camera and a dual rear camera system comprising a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP wide-angle lens. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless fast charging and runs on Android 14 out of the box.