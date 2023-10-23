Icon

Samsung introduces new Galaxy Tab A9 series: Check prices, specs, features, more

Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab A9 series. Know their price, specs, features, and more.

By: HT TECH
Oct 23 2023, 16:22 IST
To encourage entertainment and productivity, Samsung today announced the new Galaxy Tab A9 series.
To encourage entertainment and productivity, Samsung today announced the new Galaxy Tab A9 series. (Samsung)

Samsung is now launching innovative devices from premium to affordable prices and this year we experienced various smartphone launches and yet again the company is back with new Tablets called the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9 +. These new A-series Tabs focus on supporting everyday entertainment and productivity needs. Want to know what comes with the new Galaxy Tab A9 series? Check what it has in store for its users.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 specs

The Galaxy Tab A9 features an 8.7-inch LCD display with up to 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of design, it has a rectangular shape with curved edges. Galaxy Tab A9 features Dual speakers and LTE connectivity. It is powered by an Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM It comes in two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB and it has additional storage of up to 1TB with Micro SD Card. It is backed by a 5100mAh battery with a 15W power adapter. It sports an 8MP main camera and a 2MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 11.0-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It supports Quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and has 5G connectivity for seamless calling and internet connection. The tablet has PC-level multitasking which allows you to open and work on up to three apps simultaneously in split-screen mode. This makes it easy to multitask and get more done at once. t is powered by an Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM It comes in two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB and it has additional storage of up to 1TB with Micro SD Card. It is backed by a 7040mAh battery with a 15W power adapter. It sports an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front camera.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+ will be available for sale from October 23 in three attractive color options: Graphite, Silver and Navy. The price of Galaxy Tab A9 for LTE version of 4GB RAM and 64GB version retails for Rs.15999. For Galaxy Tab A9+ The WiFi version of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage retail for Rs.18999 and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage retails for Rs.20999. The 5G version retails for Rs.22999 and Rs.24999 respectively.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 16:21 IST
