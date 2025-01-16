Samsung launches festive offer on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with attractive discount- All details

Samsung has announced exciting festive offers on its premium foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Here’s how to grab this deal before it ends.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 16 2025, 17:05 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Know which book-style foldable is better
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
1/5 Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with several upgrades on July 10, 2024. The book-style foldable smartphone comes with several upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Foldd 5. For starters, the Fold weighs only 239 grams whereas, the Fold 5 weighs 253 grams, making it heavy and bulky. Therefore, the new generation is more light, sleek, and compact in comparison to the older generation model. (HT Tech)
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
2/5 The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a larger cover display of 6.3-inch with Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display technology. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 6.2-inch display and it does not support LTPO technology. In terms of the main display, both smartphones come with a 7.6-inch screen size and 120Hz refresh rate. Therefore, both devices offer somewhat similar specifications when it comes to display technology and size. (Samsung )
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
3/5 For performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with  12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Additionally, both smartphones support Galaxy AI features, however, the Fold 6 comes with some new AI features.  (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
4/5 In terms of camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Fold 5 feature similar cameras with a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, both smartphones come with a 4MP under display camera and a 10MP cover-display selfie camera.  (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
5/5 In terms of battery performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, both come with a 4400mAh battery that supports 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Therefore, Samsung have not provided many upgrades with camera and battery life for the new generation of foldable smartphones.  (Samsung )
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
icon View all Images
Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, making foldable smartphones more affordable. (HT Tech)

Samsung has introduced special festive offers for its premium foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, in India. These offers are designed to provide customers with an opportunity to experience Samsung's advanced foldable technology at attractive prices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, originally priced from Rs. 164,999, now comes with a Rs. 15,000 instant cashback, in addition to a 24-month no-cost EMI plan. The monthly EMI for the device has been reduced to Rs. 4,167, offering more accessible payment options for potential buyers.

B0DH76VT9Q-1

Also read: DJI replaces automatic no-fly zones with warnings for drones over airports, wildfires, and sensitive areas

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, priced from Rs. 109,999, is now available with a Rs. 20,000 instant cashback and a 24-month no-cost EMI offer. The EMI for this model has been lowered to just Rs. 2,500 per month, making it easier for customers to afford the device. These offers are part of Samsung's strategy to promote its innovative Galaxy Z series, which features foldable designs aimed at enhancing mobile experiences.

B0DH6ZPHR1-2

Also read: GenAI to transform 38 million jobs in India by 2030, boost productivity: EY Report

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with a 6.3-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display, both featuring a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, the device comes with up to 1TB of storage and a 12GB RAM option. The Z Fold 6's camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Also read: No internet today! Will The Simpsons prediction come true? Here's what we know

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 boasts a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor and provides up to 512GB of storage with 12GB RAM. Its rear camera features a 50MP primary sensor, along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

These festive offers provide a great opportunity for consumers to experience Samsung's advanced foldable smartphones at a reduced price, enhancing accessibility to premium technology.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 17:05 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung launches festive offer on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with attractive discount- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield
BGMI 3.6 update

CarryMinati teases BGMI 3.6 update with aqua dragon, auto drive, new features, and exciting rewards
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here’s what we know about the upcoming console
Grand Theft Auto V

This GTA series becomes 2024's most watched game on live streams ahead of GTA 6 release
Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets