Samsung launches festive offer on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with attractive discount- All details

Samsung has introduced special festive offers for its premium foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, in India. These offers are designed to provide customers with an opportunity to experience Samsung's advanced foldable technology at attractive prices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, originally priced from Rs. 164,999, now comes with a Rs. 15,000 instant cashback, in addition to a 24-month no-cost EMI plan. The monthly EMI for the device has been reduced to Rs. 4,167, offering more accessible payment options for potential buyers.

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, priced from Rs. 109,999, is now available with a Rs. 20,000 instant cashback and a 24-month no-cost EMI offer. The EMI for this model has been lowered to just Rs. 2,500 per month, making it easier for customers to afford the device. These offers are part of Samsung's strategy to promote its innovative Galaxy Z series, which features foldable designs aimed at enhancing mobile experiences.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with a 6.3-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display, both featuring a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, the device comes with up to 1TB of storage and a 12GB RAM option. The Z Fold 6's camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 boasts a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor and provides up to 512GB of storage with 12GB RAM. Its rear camera features a 50MP primary sensor, along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

These festive offers provide a great opportunity for consumers to experience Samsung's advanced foldable smartphones at a reduced price, enhancing accessibility to premium technology.