Samsung is teasing a third black shade for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Here’s what we know about the launch so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 17 2025, 14:33 IST
Samsung may include new shade for Galaxy S25 Ultra- Know what's coming
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to come in a new shade of colour. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

In January 2025, Samsung launched its ultra premium smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with some major design refinements, colour variants, and hardware upgrades. Now, in just 2 months time, the smartphone has gained much popularity in the flagship segment, attracting a lot of buyers. Now, just 2 months after its official debut, Samsung is teasing a new colour for Galaxy S25 Ultra which will likely be introduced in the upcoming days. This new teaser is creating curiosity among fans about what Samsung has in store for the Galaxy S25 Ultra which is already being recognised for its sleek titanium finish. Therefore, if you are curious as we are, then know which new shade is coming for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: Almost the perfect Android flagship

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra new shade

Samsung India has recently shared a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), teasing the Galaxy S25 Ultra new shade. The post said, “The power will be in your hands soon! Get ready to embrace a whole new shade of style. Stay tuned. #GalaxyS25Ultra #Samsung.” In the image, there are six different images compiled in a collage format, revealing a dark matte shade of Black. The image also says, “Dark. Bold. Ultra. Coming Soon.” The images give hints to a diamond, watch face, luxury car, and more, generating curiosity over what Samsung has been planning.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge battery size and other key features confirmed: Here's what to expect

As of now, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes in plenty of colour options: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Pink Gold, and Titanium White Silver. Now, a new addition will launch soon, which may include new build quality and material, showcasing its luxurious design. However, there are several anticipations on the shade of Black, since we already have two black shades available for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Vivo X200: Which smartphone is a better choice?

Therefore, we simply have to keep an eye on the latest teasers and announcements made by Samsung in the coming days. Additionally, we are also curious about the pricing of the new shade and if we can expect a different higher price for this exclusive model.

First Published Date: 17 Mar, 14:33 IST
