Samsung may soon launch a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip, new rumour suggests

When it comes to foldable phones, and especially foldables from brands like Samsung, we have always seen these devices come with a premium price tag. For instance, the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched at ₹1,64,999 and ₹1,09,999 in the Indian market, which is more than what you pay for traditional candybar flagships from the brand. However, this could all change with the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip SE, as tipped by Yeux1122 (as spotted by Android Police).

Also Read: Apple Vision Pro may get a powerful M5 upgrade in 2025: What we know so far

You may be interested in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 7% OFF 7% OFF Samsung Galaxy A55 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Samsung Galaxy A35 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF Samsung Galaxy F15 Ash Black

Ash Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

A Cheaper Samsung Foldable? What's On The Cards

The Korean blogger claims that Samsung could release the Galaxy Z Flip SE alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which may mean that we could see the phone sometime in July or August 2025. However, at this time, he hasn't made it clear what compromises the phone will make in order to be available at a lower price point.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

If past trends are any indicator, we have seen Samsung price its Galaxy S Series FE phones 10–15% lower than its main flagships, which could allow the next Flip to be more affordable than the mainline flagships. However, to achieve this lower price tag, the FE series models are typically made of less premium materials like polycarbonate and come with much larger bezels and nerfed cameras.

Also Read: GTA 6 teaser unleashes wave of anticipation as former dev hints at groundbreaking realism- Details

Samsung Is Working on Lowering The Price Of Entry

Also, as spotted by tipster @Jukanlosreve, Samsung has hinted that it is considering ways to make foldables more affordable. “We are considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users,” a Samsung executive said.

We've seen brands like Motorola, Infinix, and even Tecno offer affordable foldables priced around ₹50,000, allowing customers to experience flip-style foldables for roughly half the cost of a Samsung. It wouldn't be surprising, then, for Samsung to want a share of this market too.

Furthermore, there is another interesting quote that hints Samsung could also be working on diversifying its foldable lineup with a new tri-fold phone, similar to Huawei. “We are also preparing new form factors to deliver a more powerful and innovative mobile experience. We will bring products to the market once they achieve a level of quality and experience that satisfies customers in real-life use environments.”

Also Read: Samsung to bring this Apple Intelligence-like feature with One UI 7- Report