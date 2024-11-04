 Samsung may soon launch a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip, new rumour suggests | Mobile News

Samsung may soon launch a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip, new rumour suggests

Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Z Flip SE could mark the brand's debut in the affordable flip-style foldable market.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Updated on: Nov 04 2024, 12:33 IST
Samsung may soon launch a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip, new rumour suggests
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the latest flip-style foldable by the Korean giant. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)

When it comes to foldable phones, and especially foldables from brands like Samsung, we have always seen these devices come with a premium price tag. For instance, the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched at 1,64,999 and 1,09,999 in the Indian market, which is more than what you pay for traditional candybar flagships from the brand. However, this could all change with the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip SE, as tipped by Yeux1122 (as spotted by Android Police).

A Cheaper Samsung Foldable? What's On The Cards

The Korean blogger claims that Samsung could release the Galaxy Z Flip SE alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which may mean that we could see the phone sometime in July or August 2025. However, at this time, he hasn't made it clear what compromises the phone will make in order to be available at a lower price point. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

If past trends are any indicator, we have seen Samsung price its Galaxy S Series FE phones 10–15% lower than its main flagships, which could allow the next Flip to be more affordable than the mainline flagships. However, to achieve this lower price tag, the FE series models are typically made of less premium materials like polycarbonate and come with much larger bezels and nerfed cameras.

Samsung Is Working on Lowering The Price Of Entry

Also, as spotted by tipster @Jukanlosreve, Samsung has hinted that it is considering ways to make foldables more affordable. “We are considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users,” a Samsung executive said.

We've seen brands like Motorola, Infinix, and even Tecno offer affordable foldables priced around 50,000, allowing customers to experience flip-style foldables for roughly half the cost of a Samsung. It wouldn't be surprising, then, for Samsung to want a share of this market too.

Furthermore, there is another interesting quote that hints Samsung could also be working on diversifying its foldable lineup with a new tri-fold phone, similar to Huawei. “We are also preparing new form factors to deliver a more powerful and innovative mobile experience. We will bring products to the market once they achieve a level of quality and experience that satisfies customers in real-life use environments.”

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 12:33 IST
