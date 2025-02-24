Samsung One UI 7: Know when Galaxy S24, S23, S22, S21 series might get this update

Samsung’s One UI 7 update is on the horizon, bringing major improvements. Find out when your Galaxy device might receive the highly anticipated upgrade.

By: HT TECH
Feb 24 2025, 16:48 IST
Samsung's One UI 7 update rollout remains uncertain, but signs suggest an imminent release for Galaxy devices. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Samsung's One UI 7 brings numerous improvements, visual changes, and AI enhancements, but the stable rollout has been slow. Users remain in the dark as the company has not yet confirmed a release timeline for the update. This delay comes as a surprise, especially with competitors like OnePlus and Nothing finishing their Android 15 rollout.

Typically, Samsung follows a pattern with One UI releases: beta updates for newer models followed by a stable version within a couple of months. However, the uncertainty surrounding One UI 7 has frustrated many Galaxy users. Let's take a closer look at Samsung's software rollout and what to expect for One UI 7.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G design and other key details teased via Amazon; India launch imminent

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

One UI 7 Update Timeline

As of now, no Galaxy device has received the stable One UI 7 update, leading to disappointment among users. Other brands have already completed their updates, but Samsung has not made any official announcements. Reports indicate multiple delays in the stable rollout, leaving many to wonder when the update will reach their devices.

Recently, a sign of progress appeared. Samsung released the fourth One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series. Soon after, a Samsung Community moderator from the One UI beta team hinted at a stable release without specifying a date. The following day, the Galaxy S24 models received their fifth beta update, signalling that the stable version could be coming soon, at least for the S24 series.

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design and key features tipped online ahead of official launch- All details

Based on recent reports, Samsung might start rolling out the One UI 7 update to the Galaxy S and Z series in March 2025, followed by a broader rollout for the Galaxy A, M, and F series in the second quarter of 2025. Here's a possible timeline:

  • March 2025: Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z series
  • Q2 2025: Galaxy A series, Galaxy M series, Galaxy F series, and other devices

Also read: iPhone 17 Air could come with iPhone 16e like C1 modem- What it means

Eligible Devices for One UI 7

If you own a Samsung Galaxy device, check if it qualifies for the One UI 7 update. Devices that are older may have already reached their major update limit. The following devices are expected to receive One UI 7:

  • Galaxy S series: S24, S23, S22, S21 (including FE models)
  • Galaxy Z series: Fold 3, 4, 5, 6; Flip 3, 4, 5, 6
  • Galaxy A series: A73, A54, A33, A23, and more
  • Galaxy M series: M54, M53, M34, M33, M14
  • Galaxy F series: F55, F54, F34
  • Galaxy Tab series: Tab S10, S9, S8, Tab A9
  • Other Galaxy devices: Xcover 7, Xcover 6 Pro

Note: This list is based on Samsung's update policy and is not official, but it should be quite accurate. If your device appears here, it's highly likely to receive the One UI 7 update.

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 16:47 IST
