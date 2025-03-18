Samsung One UI 7 release date officially confirmed: Here’s when your Galaxy devices will get Android 15

Samsung has officially confirmed the release date of One UI 7. Find out what new features and improvements Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and other Galaxy devices will get.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 18 2025, 13:30 IST
Icon
5 fast charging phones to buy in 2025: OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, and more
Samsung One UI 7
1/5 OnePlus 13: The newly launched OnePlus 13 is backed by a 6000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast wired charging. OnePlus is already known for providing fast charging technology and OnePlus 13 is no exception. It only provides up to 40 minutes of charging time, which is quite impressive in comparison to competitors such as Samsung Galaxy S25 series, iPhone 16 series, and others.  (OnePlus)
Samsung One UI 7
2/5 Realme GT 7 Pro: Another fastest-charging smartphone to consider is the Realme GT 7 Pro which is backed by a 5800mAh battery and comes with 120W fast charging support. The smartphone takes about 30 minutes to fully charge and it also provides a long battery life of 12 to 14 hours.  (Aishwarya Panda)
Samsung One UI 7
3/5 iQOO 13: It is another flagship series smartphone with some eye-catching features, but is it also known for fast charging technology. The iQOO 13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, making it an ideal smartphone if you are looking for a device that has a lesser charging time. iQOO 13 also takes about 25 to 30 minutes to fully charge the smartphone. (Amazon)
Samsung One UI 7
4/5 iPhone 16 Pro Max: This may be controversial, but Apple has improved its battery life and charging over the period. The iPhone 16 Pro Max takes about 30 minutes to charge 50% with a 20W charger. However, it supports up to 25W, therefore, it provides a promising charging time. (Apple Hub)
Samsung One UI 7
5/5 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: This is one of the most talked about smartphones of 2024 which offers some great performance, AI features, and camera performance. However, it also excels in fast charging. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is backed by a 4500 mAh battery that supports a 125W charger. It takes about 35 minutes to fully charge the smartphone. (Flipkart)
Samsung One UI 7
icon View all Images
Samsung's One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, will roll out on April 7, 2025. (HT Tech)

Samsung has officially confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated One UI 7 update, based on Android 15. The update will roll out on April 7, bringing a range of performance improvements, new features, and a redesigned user interface. Owners of the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 can expect the update to land soon, with the Galaxy S24 series being the first to receive it.

One UI 7 Update: Release Schedule for Galaxy Devices

This major update is set to introduce a variety of enhancements, including smarter AI capabilities, design modifications, and better overall system performance. Users will benefit from improved privacy controls, longer battery life, and smoother transitions, thanks to both Samsung's refinements and Android 15's built-in upgrades.

You may be interested in

15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A36
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹32,999Original price:₹38,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A56
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹44,999Original price:₹52,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • Icyblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹80,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Buy now

Also read: Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus launching on March 20 with a 50MP periscope camera and JBL audio

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For those wondering when the update will be available for their devices, the schedule is as follows: the Galaxy S24 series will be the first to receive the One UI 7 update, starting in the first week of April. Samsung has not yet disclosed the exact timeline for other devices, but users can expect the update to be rolled out in stages.

Key New Features of One UI 7

The One UI 7 update will include several new features, such as a more personalised design with updated widgets, lock screen components, and additional customisation options. One of the most notable additions is the Now Bar, which debuted with the Galaxy S25 series. This feature will allow users to track real-time data, such as workout progress, directly from the lock screen.

Also read: Apple rolls out iOS 18.4 Beta 4 with bug fixes, new features, and nearby interaction support

AI capabilities will also see significant improvements with the update. New features include AI Select, which enables users to create GIFs from videos via the Edge Panel, as well as Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, and Audio Eraser, which eliminates unwanted noise from videos. These tools are designed to make daily tasks more efficient and enjoyable.

Also read: Google rolls out Android 16 Beta 3: These Pixel phones get new features and early access

Another significant change in One UI 7 is the integration of Google Gemini, replacing Samsung's Bixby assistant. Users can now interact with their devices through natural language commands, making voice interactions more intuitive. Additionally, One UI 7 will feature improved search capabilities within the Settings section, allowing users to type queries in plain language and receive relevant results.

With these updates, Samsung aims to enhance the overall user experience across its latest devices, making them more efficient, customisable, and responsive.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 13:30 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung One UI 7 release date officially confirmed: Here’s when your Galaxy devices will get Android 15
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition

Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date may be closer than expected as new clues spark speculation
Xbox controller

Xbox controller to get new ways to type, navigate and more on Windows 11 PC in upcoming feature update
Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft introduces Copilot for Gaming: AI assistant to streamline Xbox setup, progress, and more
GTA San Andreas download

GTA San Andreas download: How to get the game on PC, laptop, and mobile with system requirements

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets