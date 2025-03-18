Samsung One UI 7 release date officially confirmed: Here’s when your Galaxy devices will get Android 15

Samsung has officially confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated One UI 7 update, based on Android 15. The update will roll out on April 7, bringing a range of performance improvements, new features, and a redesigned user interface. Owners of the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 can expect the update to land soon, with the Galaxy S24 series being the first to receive it.

One UI 7 Update: Release Schedule for Galaxy Devices

This major update is set to introduce a variety of enhancements, including smarter AI capabilities, design modifications, and better overall system performance. Users will benefit from improved privacy controls, longer battery life, and smoother transitions, thanks to both Samsung's refinements and Android 15's built-in upgrades.

For those wondering when the update will be available for their devices, the schedule is as follows: the Galaxy S24 series will be the first to receive the One UI 7 update, starting in the first week of April. Samsung has not yet disclosed the exact timeline for other devices, but users can expect the update to be rolled out in stages.

Key New Features of One UI 7

The One UI 7 update will include several new features, such as a more personalised design with updated widgets, lock screen components, and additional customisation options. One of the most notable additions is the Now Bar, which debuted with the Galaxy S25 series. This feature will allow users to track real-time data, such as workout progress, directly from the lock screen.

AI capabilities will also see significant improvements with the update. New features include AI Select, which enables users to create GIFs from videos via the Edge Panel, as well as Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, and Audio Eraser, which eliminates unwanted noise from videos. These tools are designed to make daily tasks more efficient and enjoyable.

Another significant change in One UI 7 is the integration of Google Gemini, replacing Samsung's Bixby assistant. Users can now interact with their devices through natural language commands, making voice interactions more intuitive. Additionally, One UI 7 will feature improved search capabilities within the Settings section, allowing users to type queries in plain language and receive relevant results.

With these updates, Samsung aims to enhance the overall user experience across its latest devices, making them more efficient, customisable, and responsive.