Samsung plans to revamp S-Pen with Apple pencil-like tech to make upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 thinner: Report

Samsung is reportedly looking to make significant changes to the S-Pen technology to minimise the thickness of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. According to a recent report, the company aims to make the device as thin as the Galaxy S24, but achieving this goal presents a challenge with the current S-Pen design. The new approach could involve using a system similar to Apple's Pencil, with the necessary components integrated into the S-Pen itself, rather than requiring additional layers in the display.

Samsung Exploring Alternatives to EMR Technology

The South Korean tech giant is exploring options to eliminate the need for a digitiser layer in the display, which is currently essential for the S-Pen's functionality, according to a report by the Korean publication ETNews. Presently, Samsung relies on electromagnetic resonance (EMR) technology, which enables the stylus to work without a battery or electric field. However, this method adds an extra layer beneath the display, contributing to the device's thickness.

Potential Shift to AES Technology

To address this issue, Samsung is reportedly considering the adoption of active electrostatic (AES) technology, the same used in the Apple Pencil. While this technology could potentially reduce the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7's thickness, it would require the S-Pen to have a power source, such as a battery, which would need regular charging.

Earlier this year, Samsung released a special edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a thinner profile compared to the standard model. However, the S-Pen is sold separately for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series devices, not bundled with the handset.

In addition to these changes in the S-Pen technology, reports also suggest that Samsung plans to use titanium for the backplate of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7's display folder, further contributing to the device's potential for a lighter, more durable build.