Samsung revealed One UI 7 update rollout timeline ahead of Galaxy S25 launch event- All details
Samsung has unveiled the rollout timeline for its One UI 7 update, set to debut with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2025.
Samsung has officially confirmed the timeline for the rollout of its One UI 7 update. The South Korean tech company is set to reveal its Galaxy S25 series during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event scheduled for Wednesday. The new smartphones, including the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, will be the first to feature the stable version of One UI 7, Samsung's custom skin based on Android 15. This latest update will deliver a redesigned user interface, offering improvements over the previous version.
One UI 7 to Launch Timeline Revealed
The One UI 7 update will initially be available for the Galaxy S25 series, with the rollout expanding to other eligible devices by March 2025. Samsung aims to complete the distribution of the update by the end of Q1 2025. As per the company's announcement, users with compatible smartphones and tablets will start receiving the update gradually. The rollout will include enhancements based on feedback gathered through the beta testing phases.
Also read: Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung teases exclusive pre-order perks, including free storage upgrades for Galaxy S25 series.
Earlier this month, Samsung released the One UI 7 Beta 3 for select Galaxy smartphones. This version featured improvements like faster fingerprint recognition, especially for Galaxy S24 series devices that use ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. It also hinted at several under-the-hood optimizations that will be part of the final release.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch today: 3 big upgrades we're hoping for
Pre-Reservations Open for Galaxy S25 Series
While the Galaxy S25 series will be the first to come pre-installed with One UI 7, Samsung will extend the update to earlier models. The Galaxy S24 series is likely to be the first set of older devices to receive the update, based on past rollout trends. Users of other supported devices can expect the update to reach them sequentially, ensuring that a broader range of Samsung's device lineup benefits from the new features.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Where to watch live in India and what to expect from the Galaxy S25 series
In addition to the software update news, pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series are now open in India. Customers who choose to pre-order the upcoming smartphones will gain access to special discounts and offers. The new Galaxy S25 devices are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with 12GB of RAM for improved performance.
