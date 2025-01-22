Samsung revealed One UI 7 update rollout timeline ahead of Galaxy S25 launch event- All details

Samsung has unveiled the rollout timeline for its One UI 7 update, set to debut with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2025.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 22 2025, 13:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Galaxy S24: 4 biggest upgrades coming on January 22
Samsung One UI 7
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S25 series is launching with several upgrades, new chip, designs, and more. In recent reports, it is suggested that the smartphone may not be a very big upgrade over the Galaxy S24 model. However, we have gathered five major changes that may enhance Samsung Galaxy S25's performance as well as user experience. Here’s everything we know so far. (REUTERS)
Samsung One UI 7
2/5 This year, the Galaxy S25 is expected to get some minor design changes in comparison to last year’s Galaxy S24 model. Reportedly, the new-gen model would be slightly bigger with a 6.3-inch display with slimmer bezels. Therefore, the Galaxy S25 design may look more appealing and premium. Furthermore, Samsung may provide higher brightness nits and better display protection as well.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Samsung One UI 7
3/5 The major upgrade we expect for Samsung Galaxy S25 is performance and Galaxy AI features. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, whereas, the Galaxy S24 comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Therefore, the new-gen may offer faster and efficient performance. Additionally, the smartphone may come with some new AI features that will differentiate the two devices. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
4/5 The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to get some camera upgrades. Last year, the Galaxy S24 was launched with a 50MP main camera with ISOCELL sensors. Now, with the new generation model, Samsung may adopt a new main camera sensor possibly Sony's new LYTIA camera sensors that may provide better light capturing and colours. (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
Samsung One UI 7
5/5 The battery life of the Galaxy S25 may also get an upgrade, however, it may stick to the Galaxy S24’s 4000 mAh battery. With the new chipset, the powerful efficiency may improve, providing users with a longer battery life. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 may come with upgrades to charging speeds.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT tech)
Samsung One UI 7
Samsung has confirmed the One UI 7 rollout timeline ahead of Galaxy S25 series launch at Unpacked 2025. (Samsung )

Samsung has officially confirmed the timeline for the rollout of its One UI 7 update. The South Korean tech company is set to reveal its Galaxy S25 series during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event scheduled for Wednesday. The new smartphones, including the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, will be the first to feature the stable version of One UI 7, Samsung's custom skin based on Android 15. This latest update will deliver a redesigned user interface, offering improvements over the previous version.

One UI 7 to Launch Timeline Revealed

The One UI 7 update will initially be available for the Galaxy S25 series, with the rollout expanding to other eligible devices by March 2025. Samsung aims to complete the distribution of the update by the end of Q1 2025. As per the company's announcement, users with compatible smartphones and tablets will start receiving the update gradually. The rollout will include enhancements based on feedback gathered through the beta testing phases.

Also read: Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung teases exclusive pre-order perks, including free storage upgrades for Galaxy S25 series.

Earlier this month, Samsung released the One UI 7 Beta 3 for select Galaxy smartphones. This version featured improvements like faster fingerprint recognition, especially for Galaxy S24 series devices that use ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. It also hinted at several under-the-hood optimizations that will be part of the final release.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch today: 3 big upgrades we're hoping for

Pre-Reservations Open for Galaxy S25 Series

While the Galaxy S25 series will be the first to come pre-installed with One UI 7, Samsung will extend the update to earlier models. The Galaxy S24 series is likely to be the first set of older devices to receive the update, based on past rollout trends. Users of other supported devices can expect the update to reach them sequentially, ensuring that a broader range of Samsung's device lineup benefits from the new features.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Where to watch live in India and what to expect from the Galaxy S25 series

In addition to the software update news, pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series are now open in India. Customers who choose to pre-order the upcoming smartphones will gain access to special discounts and offers. The new Galaxy S25 devices are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with 12GB of RAM for improved performance.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 13:04 IST
