Samsung stops software updates for Galaxy A51 5G, A41 and Galaxy M01- Details

Samsung has ended software support for the Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A41, and Galaxy M01, meaning these phones will no longer receive updates or security patches.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 06 2024, 13:21 IST
Samsung stops software updates for Galaxy A51 5G, A41 and Galaxy M01
Samsung ends software updates for Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A41, and Galaxy M01, affecting security updates. (Samsung)

Samsung has announced the end of software support for three of its smartphones: the Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A41, and Galaxy M01. This decision marks the conclusion of the software update cycle for these models, meaning they will no longer receive security updates from the company.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G: Launched in January 2020

The Galaxy A51 5G made its debut in January 2020 with One UI 2.0 based on the Android 10 operating system. Over the years, it has received three major Android OS upgrades and now operates on Android 13 with One UI. The device, priced at 23,999, features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy M01: Two Software Updates

In contrast to the Galaxy A51 5G, the Galaxy A41 and Galaxy M01 received two major software updates each, advancing from Android 10 to Android 12 since their 2020 launch.

New Launch: Samsung Galaxy F55 in India

Recently, Samsung introduced the Galaxy F55 in India, available in two configurations: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, priced at 26,999 and 29,999 respectively. This smartphone is offered in Apricot Rush and Raisin Black color options. It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy F55 offers 256GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card. Running on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Samsung has committed to providing four years of OS updates and five years of security updates for this model. The Galaxy F55 is available for purchase through Flipkart and offline authorized retail stores across India.

Recent Releases: Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35

A few months ago, Samsung also launched the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. Both smartphones feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A55 5G includes a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera, along with a 32MP front camera. The Galaxy A35 5G, on the other hand, offers a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 13MP front camera. Both devices are powered by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and run on the latest Android 14 operating system, enhanced with Samsung's One UI 6.1.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 13:20 IST
