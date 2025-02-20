Samsung to address charging issues on Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus with a software update

Samsung has acknowledged charging-related problems faced by users of its Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus smartphones. Owners of these devices have reported issues over the past few weeks, citing slow charging speeds and interruptions during the charging process. The company confirmed it is working on a fix via a software update.

The reported charging issue seems to be related to certain cables, specifically 5A cables, which cause delays in charging or random disconnections. Some users have even experienced their phones indicating that the charger was disconnected and reconnected during charging. This bug appears to affect only the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus, as the standard Galaxy S25 model does not seem to be impacted by the issue.

Samsung's Response and Software Fix

In response to user complaints on forums such as Reddit and through posts on X, Samsung Italy assured customers that it was aware of the issue. The company mentioned that a software update would address the problem, with stability improvements expected to resolve the charging disruptions.

Though Samsung previously released a software update for the Galaxy S25 series, which included improvements for device stability, it remains unclear whether this update has fully resolved the charging problems for S25 Ultra and S25 Plus users. Ongoing discussions on forums suggest that some owners continue to experience difficulties.

Workaround for Affected Users

For now, users experiencing charging issues can attempt to use a 3A cable with the Samsung 45W charger as a workaround. The standard Galaxy S25, which supports 25W charging, does not appear to be affected by the issue, making it a more reliable option for those facing charging troubles with the Ultra and Plus models.

Samsung's effort to fix the charging bug reflects the company's responsiveness to customer concerns, and the upcoming software update is expected to alleviate the charging difficulties faced by Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus owners.