Samsung to address charging issues on Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus with a software update

Samsung is addressing charging issues with its Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus models through a software update after users reported slow or interrupted charging experiences.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 20 2025, 17:43 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives: Vivo X200 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and more
Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus
1/5 iPhone 16 Pro Max: Apple’s newest high-end model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphone is powered by an A18 Pro chip offering powerful performance and 8GB RAM. The smartphone is also known for advanced Apple Intelligence features which consists of a suite of AI features. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features an impressive triple-setup camera.  (Apple Hub)
image caption
2/5 Vivo X200 Pro: Another smartphone which has become the talk of the town is the Vivo X200 Pro. The smartphone is popular due to its camera performance and 200MP telephoto lens that captures great quality images. The Vivo X200 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, offering powerful performance and ease in multitasking, making it a great alternative to Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.  (Aishwarya Panda)
Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus
3/5 OnePlus 13: This smartphone recently made its debut in the global market with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Both devices offer powerful specifications and features, however, buyers can get flagship performance with OnePlus 13 at a much lower price than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, it could be a great alternative if you are looking for affordable flagships. (OnePlus)
Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus
4/5 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Another popular smartphone to consider is the Pixel 9 Pro XL which was launched last year with some eye-catching design, Tensor G4 chip, AI features, and more. This smartphone provides several similar AI features as the  Galaxy S25 Ultra since both of the smartphones have partnered to make AI accessible. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has one advantage over Samsung as it offers 16GB RAM, whereas, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers 12GB RAM. (Google)
image caption
5/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro: Lastly, we have the Oppo Find X8 Pro which is also known for its exceptional camera capabilities. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and offers 12GB RAM for seamless and lag-free performance. Oppo also offers on-device AI, making the technology useful and accessible to its users. (Oppo)
Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus
icon View all Images
Samsung is working on a software update to fix charging issues in Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Samsung has acknowledged charging-related problems faced by users of its Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus smartphones. Owners of these devices have reported issues over the past few weeks, citing slow charging speeds and interruptions during the charging process. The company confirmed it is working on a fix via a software update.

The reported charging issue seems to be related to certain cables, specifically 5A cables, which cause delays in charging or random disconnections. Some users have even experienced their phones indicating that the charger was disconnected and reconnected during charging. This bug appears to affect only the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus, as the standard Galaxy S25 model does not seem to be impacted by the issue.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹141,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung tri-fold phone display size tipped ahead of launch- Know what to expect

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung's Response and Software Fix

In response to user complaints on forums such as Reddit and through posts on X, Samsung Italy assured customers that it was aware of the issue. The company mentioned that a software update would address the problem, with stability improvements expected to resolve the charging disruptions.

Also read: iPhone 16e being assembled in India for local sale and exports

Though Samsung previously released a software update for the Galaxy S25 series, which included improvements for device stability, it remains unclear whether this update has fully resolved the charging problems for S25 Ultra and S25 Plus users. Ongoing discussions on forums suggest that some owners continue to experience difficulties.

Workaround for Affected Users

For now, users experiencing charging issues can attempt to use a 3A cable with the Samsung 45W charger as a workaround. The standard Galaxy S25, which supports 25W charging, does not appear to be affected by the issue, making it a more reliable option for those facing charging troubles with the Ultra and Plus models.

Also read: Smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Dimensity 9500 to launch ahead of schedule this October- Details

Samsung's effort to fix the charging bug reflects the company's responsiveness to customer concerns, and the upcoming software update is expected to alleviate the charging difficulties faced by Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus owners.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 17:43 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung to address charging issues on Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus with a software update
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy Q, and T-Pain on its in-game radio stations
Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals to bring major balance changes and new heroes in upcoming mid-season update
PlayStation Plus Extra

PS Plus Extra and Premium to lose 10 popular games in March 2025 - Here’s the full list
GTA 6

Rockstar Games plans to transform GTA 6 into metaverse with creator collaborations and custom content: Report
Rainbow Six Siege X

Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X showcase: Date, time, and how to watch live broadcast

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets