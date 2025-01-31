Samsung to bring Galaxy S25’s camera features and Google Maps integration to older devices

Samsung continues to evolve its One UI interface, and the latest Galaxy S25 series brings a set of impressive camera features that have caught the attention of tech enthusiasts. Among these innovations, users have witnessed new customisable filters, log video support, virtual aperture adjustments, and much more. Now, rumours suggest that these powerful features might soon make their way to older Galaxy devices with the release of One UI 7.1.

At the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung hinted at plans to extend its latest features to previous models. The One UI 7 stable version, launched alongside the Galaxy S25 series, introduces six new camera filters designed to give images a retro appeal, while four existing filters have seen improvements. Samsung has also made it possible to customise these filters, allowing users to adjust colour temperature, contrast, and saturation across 50 levels, alongside AI-based custom filters that enhance image quality.

The update also brings Log Video support in Pro Mode, a feature that opens the door for professional videography by allowing creators to fine-tune their videos. Supporting up to 8L 30fps, this feature enables more control over the final look of the footage. Samsung has also included a 10-bit HDR video option, which is enabled by default, providing a wider dynamic range for enhanced video quality. Furthermore, the integration of HDR10+ and Hybrid Log Gamma ensures compatibility for high-quality visuals.

Another noteworthy addition is the Virtual Aperture, which mimics the depth effect seen in DSLR cameras, enhancing portrait shots. Additionally, features like Motion Photo and Single Take have also made their way to the Galaxy S25, bringing more versatility to users' photography experiences. Samsung has reportedly confirmed that these advanced camera features will be available to older Galaxy devices through One UI 7.1, provided they meet the necessary hardware requirements.

In other updates, Samsung's Now Bar has received support for Google Maps, enabling users to access public transit updates and navigation information directly on the screen. This integration adds convenience for One UI 7 users, further enhancing the smartphone's utility.