Samsung to bring Galaxy S25’s camera features and Google Maps integration to older devices

Samsung might soon bring the impressive Galaxy S25 camera features, including custom filters and Log Video support, to older Galaxy devices with the upcoming One UI 7.1 update.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 31 2025, 15:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Galaxy S24: 4 biggest upgrades coming on January 22
Galaxy S25 camera features
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S25 series is launching with several upgrades, new chip, designs, and more. In recent reports, it is suggested that the smartphone may not be a very big upgrade over the Galaxy S24 model. However, we have gathered five major changes that may enhance Samsung Galaxy S25's performance as well as user experience. Here’s everything we know so far. (REUTERS)
Galaxy S25 camera features
2/5 This year, the Galaxy S25 is expected to get some minor design changes in comparison to last year’s Galaxy S24 model. Reportedly, the new-gen model would be slightly bigger with a 6.3-inch display with slimmer bezels. Therefore, the Galaxy S25 design may look more appealing and premium. Furthermore, Samsung may provide higher brightness nits and better display protection as well.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Galaxy S25 camera features
3/5 The major upgrade we expect for Samsung Galaxy S25 is performance and Galaxy AI features. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, whereas, the Galaxy S24 comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Therefore, the new-gen may offer faster and efficient performance. Additionally, the smartphone may come with some new AI features that will differentiate the two devices. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to get some camera upgrades. Last year, the Galaxy S24 was launched with a 50MP main camera with ISOCELL sensors. Now, with the new generation model, Samsung may adopt a new main camera sensor possibly Sony's new LYTIA camera sensors that may provide better light capturing and colours. (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
Galaxy S25 camera features
5/5 The battery life of the Galaxy S25 may also get an upgrade, however, it may stick to the Galaxy S24’s 4000 mAh battery. With the new chipset, the powerful efficiency may improve, providing users with a longer battery life. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 may come with upgrades to charging speeds.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT tech)
Galaxy S25 camera features
Samsung plans to bring Galaxy S25 camera features and Google Maps support to older devices (Aishwarya Panda - HT Tech)

Samsung continues to evolve its One UI interface, and the latest Galaxy S25 series brings a set of impressive camera features that have caught the attention of tech enthusiasts. Among these innovations, users have witnessed new customisable filters, log video support, virtual aperture adjustments, and much more. Now, rumours suggest that these powerful features might soon make their way to older Galaxy devices with the release of One UI 7.1.

At the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung hinted at plans to extend its latest features to previous models. The One UI 7 stable version, launched alongside the Galaxy S25 series, introduces six new camera filters designed to give images a retro appeal, while four existing filters have seen improvements. Samsung has also made it possible to customise these filters, allowing users to adjust colour temperature, contrast, and saturation across 50 levels, alongside AI-based custom filters that enhance image quality.

The update also brings Log Video support in Pro Mode, a feature that opens the door for professional videography by allowing creators to fine-tune their videos. Supporting up to 8L 30fps, this feature enables more control over the final look of the footage. Samsung has also included a 10-bit HDR video option, which is enabled by default, providing a wider dynamic range for enhanced video quality. Furthermore, the integration of HDR10+ and Hybrid Log Gamma ensures compatibility for high-quality visuals.

Another noteworthy addition is the Virtual Aperture, which mimics the depth effect seen in DSLR cameras, enhancing portrait shots. Additionally, features like Motion Photo and Single Take have also made their way to the Galaxy S25, bringing more versatility to users' photography experiences. Samsung has reportedly confirmed that these advanced camera features will be available to older Galaxy devices through One UI 7.1, provided they meet the necessary hardware requirements.

In other updates, Samsung's Now Bar has received support for Google Maps, enabling users to access public transit updates and navigation information directly on the screen. This integration adds convenience for One UI 7 users, further enhancing the smartphone's utility.

