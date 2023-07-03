Samsung to launch a new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India

The most prominent feature of the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G is its impressive 256 GB of memory.

| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 21:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India has been specifically designed to provide a top-notch flagship experience, incorporating premium features from the "S" series.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India has been specifically designed to provide a top-notch flagship experience, incorporating premium features from the "S" series. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India has been specifically designed to provide a top-notch flagship experience, incorporating premium features from the
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India has been specifically designed to provide a top-notch flagship experience, incorporating premium features from the "S" series. (HT Tech)

If you're looking to buy a Samsung smartphone, then know that the company is set to introduce a new variant of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone in India later this month. This device has been specifically designed to provide a top-notch flagship experience, incorporating premium features from the "S" series. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G boasts a captivating design, powerful performance, a professional-grade camera, and seamless ecosystem connectivity.

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a state-of-the-art 5nm processor renowned for its exceptional performance capabilities, the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G promises an unparalleled user experience. Furthermore, the Adreno 660 GPU enhances the gaming capabilities of the device, ensuring users enjoy an immersive gaming experience.

One of the standout features of the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G is its impressive 256 GB of memory. With this expanded storage capacity, users can effortlessly store their favorite photos, videos, apps, and files without concerns about running out of space.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a stunning 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its triple-camera setup comprises a 12MP ultra-wide primary lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, accompanied by a 32MP selfie camera on the front. Powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset, the device delivers seamless performance and an overall well-rounded user experience.

Waterproofing is an essential feature of the Galaxy S series, and the S21 FE continues this tradition with its IP68-rated dust and water resistance. Its design closely resembles the other Galaxy S21 phones, featuring a Gorilla Glass Victus front, an aluminum frame, and a matte plastic back. Furthermore, the S21 FE now includes a proper proximity sensor.

The current model of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes equipped with a 5nm Exynos 2100 processor and a 4,500mAh battery capacity. The device supports wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0, allowing for 25W Super-Fast charging. With its IP68 rating, the smartphone offers resistance against dust and water.

On the Samsung India website, customers have the option to express their interest in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The webpage also includes a "Notify Me" button for users who want to stay updated on any developments.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 21:55 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets